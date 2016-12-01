Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Gitea – A painless self-hosted Git service (gitea.io)
29 points by brettlangdon 1 hour ago





For those who want to try the project online, just go to https://try.gitea.io

For fast questions and talking there's a Gitter chat room: https://gitter.im/go-gitea/gitea

For feature requests and bugs go to https://github.com/go-gitea/gitea/issues

reply


If you're like me and were staring at Gitea's web site thinking, "dang, how do I run this as a daemon," Gogs (from which Gitea forked) has a nice page on doing this: https://gogs.io/docs/intro/faqs.html

reply


discussion 20 days ago: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13296717

reply


I fail to understand the difference between Gogs and Gitea?

Did anyone try it and how does it compare to Github, to Gitlab (hosted/free and entreprise) ?

reply


Gitea is a fork of Gogs, the reasons for the fork are explained at https://blog.gitea.io/2016/12/welcome-to-gitea/

reply


Is it possible to upgrade a Gogs installation to Gitea?

I really like Gogs, but it is true that while I admire @Unknwon's drive, the project needs more maintainers.

reply


Yes!

https://docs.gitea.io/en-us/upgrade-from-gogs/

reply




