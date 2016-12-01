For fast questions and talking there's a Gitter chat room: https://gitter.im/go-gitea/gitea
For feature requests and bugs go to https://github.com/go-gitea/gitea/issues
reply
Did anyone try it and how does it compare to Github, to Gitlab (hosted/free and entreprise) ?
I really like Gogs, but it is true that while I admire @Unknwon's drive, the project needs more maintainers.
https://docs.gitea.io/en-us/upgrade-from-gogs/
For fast questions and talking there's a Gitter chat room: https://gitter.im/go-gitea/gitea
For feature requests and bugs go to https://github.com/go-gitea/gitea/issues
reply