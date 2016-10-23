The wind will come. You must adapt and accept. And if you are against the wind, you must change.
reply
(1) They want to emphasize that there are lots of reasons to use Tor other than political dissidence and that Tor use should be normal or common for lots of people in lots of situations.
(2) They feel like the role of tools like Tor in facilitating political dissidence is overstated and that you were implying that Tor will be crucial or extremely powerful in political conflict situations, rather than, say, hopefully somewhat useful.
edit: (3) They feel like you're overstating how effective political dissidence can be (because having public opinion turn against a government doesn't mean that the government will lose power).
Moreover, they may wish to route traffic through nodes they control.
I understand your point, but then again, I don't see why a botnet would route it's traffic through the UAE either.
The UAE has been getting more interested in finding ways to break anonymity software, and has been funding secretive cybersecurity research firms.
Just on the start the spike, there are many events. Though I don't know how to find information on those events.
[0]: https://research.torproject.org/techreports/detector-2011-09...
"Sybil attack" is a rather large category of attacks and I'm curious about the specifics of this particular one. In particular, certain vulnerabilities can still be prohibitively expensive for use in dragnet-surveillance.
I think it might be a botnet or something similar, although that's just conjecture at this point.
Why would a botnet be so centralized in the UAE? Seems like the opposite of what you'd want if you could help it, so maybe they can't help it?
Some kind of state-sponsored test/attack against the Tor network seems like the best explanation to me.
I was pulling 800k/sec the other day, pretty surprised.
Some circuits are still slow. But I remember not that long ago (18 months?) it was a miserable expereince
[0] : http://imgur.com/a/mjYsP
[1] : http://gizmodo.com/the-anonymous-internet-is-under-attack-12...
The TRA (https://www.tra.gov.ae/en/home.aspx) outlaws ISPs from allowing VoIP services. Obviously, the goal is to ensure that ISPs maximize their profits. Note that both ISPs - Etisalat and du - are majority government-owned.
The wind will come. You must adapt and accept. And if you are against the wind, you must change.
reply