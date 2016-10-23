Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
United Arab Emirates goes from 10k Tor users to 250k in days (torproject.org)
122 points by temp 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 38 comments | favorite





What this really indicates, bot or not, is that once you educate people, they will act in their self (and more importantly, self+others) interests. Oppressive and controlling (controlling or controling, I can never decide) regimes will try to prevent it. But it is like trying to prevent wind.

The wind will come. You must adapt and accept. And if you are against the wind, you must change.

I appreciate the poetry but blocking Tor is a lot easier than preventing the wind and some governments (e.g. China) successfully do so.

Blocking Tor is one thing. But once people have made an effort to use Tor, you have lost as a regime.

Holy shit! -4 to that? I don't mean to get all meta, but really I must be further out of touch than I realized.

I didn't downvote you, but I can imagine two different reasons that people might have done so:

(1) They want to emphasize that there are lots of reasons to use Tor other than political dissidence and that Tor use should be normal or common for lots of people in lots of situations.

(2) They feel like the role of tools like Tor in facilitating political dissidence is overstated and that you were implying that Tor will be crucial or extremely powerful in political conflict situations, rather than, say, hopefully somewhat useful.

edit: (3) They feel like you're overstating how effective political dissidence can be (because having public opinion turn against a government doesn't mean that the government will lose power).


Any chance this could be a state-sponsored attack aimed at correlating traffic?

This is probably the case. I don't think that there's any indication that UAE users are starting to use Tor en masse.

Wouldn't a state-sponsored entity be smarter than routing all their traffic through UAE such that it could receive attention on HN? I like the botnet explanation better.

I don't know, but I find that expediency is usually a very real concern in such operations so it seems plausible for the UAE to cut corners and route traffic in a convenient (though not covert) manner.

Moreover, they may wish to route traffic through nodes they control.

I understand your point, but then again, I don't see why a botnet would route it's traffic through the UAE either.

It may be a botnet that's targeting users in the UAE, and therefore connecting to the tor network from there.

I believe he's saying that the UAE government is likely behind this uptick in Tor usage.

The UAE has been getting more interested in finding ways to break anonymity software, and has been funding secretive cybersecurity research firms.

The same graph with censorship events on: https://metrics.torproject.org/userstats-relay-country.html?...

Just on the start the spike, there are many events. Though I don't know how to find information on those events.

That's just statistical anomaly detection[0] of users connecting. Those may or may not be actual censorship events.

[0]: https://research.torproject.org/techreports/detector-2011-09...

Just out of curiosity: How is Tor looking these days, security-wise? Does someone have a recent analysis of the attacks Tor is facing from state-level attackers currently? Just wondering if any new threats to Tor have come up in the recent years that hadn't been considered before stuff like Snowden happened.

Tor isn't safe from state-level attackers, as demonstrated by the Sybil attack launched by Carnegie Mellon the other year.

Do you have a link to the paper?

"Sybil attack" is a rather large category of attacks and I'm curious about the specifics of this particular one. In particular, certain vulnerabilities can still be prohibitively expensive for use in dragnet-surveillance.

Tor's FAQs address some: https://www.torproject.org/docs/faq.html.en#AttacksOnOnionRo...

I can't find anything blatant in the news that would explain something like this, especially of this magnitude.

I think it might be a botnet or something similar, although that's just conjecture at this point.

It roughly coincides with news about WhatsApp and the U.S. inauguration. Both seem vaguely relevant but not very compelling or explanatory.

Why would a botnet be so centralized in the UAE? Seems like the opposite of what you'd want if you could help it, so maybe they can't help it?

Some kind of state-sponsored test/attack against the Tor network seems like the best explanation to me.

Well, a botnet that targeted users in the UAE would have a lot of tor network "users" showing from the UAE. Seems plausible to me.

The economic incentives over TOR have really improved TOR

I was pulling 800k/sec the other day, pretty surprised.

Some circuits are still slow. But I remember not that long ago (18 months?) it was a miserable expereince

Which incentives are you referring to here?

This also happened in Tunisia in 2013 [0]. We believe that it was a bot. [1]

[0] : http://imgur.com/a/mjYsP

[1] : http://gizmodo.com/the-anonymous-internet-is-under-attack-12...

Interesting! But if this had happened pre-2011, I would have argued otherwise :P

First thing that came to my mind was a botnet; it would be one of the easiest ways to get a huge spike in Tor usage, I'd think.

Last time this happened it was indeed a botnet. I didn't read the article (comments first) so maybe they already discussed that probability, but I find it likely. A 25× increase is not something that happens overnight I'd say.

Protonmail added support for TOR this week but that can't be it

The linked page doesn't seem to have any info other than the stats. Can someone explain the reason for the spike?

Did they block pr0n there?

Even Skype was blocked in Abu Dhabi last time I was there.

Skype is currently only blocked over cellular networks. Voice calling using apps such as WhatsApp, Viber, and Telegram is completely blocked, even over regular internet links.

The TRA (https://www.tra.gov.ae/en/home.aspx) outlaws ISPs from allowing VoIP services. Obviously, the goal is to ensure that ISPs maximize their profits. Note that both ISPs - Etisalat and du - are majority government-owned.

Yes, porn is blocked in the UAE. Most people use VPN to circumvent this.

Could this be a result of the articles about a "backdoor" in whatsapp?

I don't think so. The news about WhatsApp supposed backdoor was published on the 13th: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/jan/13/whatsapp-... and the uptick of UAE users began around the 15th and the 16th: https://metrics.torproject.org/userstats-relay-country.html?... Wouldn't there have been a more direct correlation between the 13th and the numbers of users?

I wouldn't be surprised if it took a couple days for people to switch over, you'd need to talk to people you communIcate with before switching, for one.

Why would only people in the UAE react to those articles by using Tor en masse?

It must be something that was posted on hacker news lately!

Not that is possible to detect gender but I suspect the bulk of those users are female since they are the most repressed. http://www.thenational.ae/business/telecoms/uae-top-for-fema...

