i.e. when browsing and trying to understand parts of the XMonad code, I came across the "Endo" type. I Hoogle'd it, and the only documentation for it is "newtype Endo a: The monoid of endomorphisms under composition." Thats.... not helpful for me.
reply
Actually, jumping back into mathematics outside of work, I'm having to go through this period of uncomfortable 'badness' and resisting my urges for the greater good. It is emotionally taxing to be 'bad' at something. I think that's part of why we favour languages that allow us to be productive quickly, despite it probably paying off in the long run.
I wouldn't do it with everything (you need quick wins _somewhere_) but it's a good skill to have, to be disciplined and persevere despite what your heads saying.
I'm no psychologist though, so this is largely conjecture and anecdotes.
That said there are a lot of tasks that I use Ruby for (text wrangling), Python (machine learning), and Java (huge number of useful libraries).
I use Haskell for NLP, some web apps, and coding algorithms that don't require libraries that aren't available for Haskell. If Haskell had a huge set of 3rd party libraries like Java, then I would probably use it for most of my development.
I went down the Go path myself for a while, because it was familiar, but I found that it had many of the same issues I was trying to get away from in other languages. As the article points out, I also found Go "boring."
After searching for a while, I ended up wanting to use Haskell, but it was taking me too long to become proficient with Haskell's unfamiliar syntax and functionality; which is why, the author posits, Haskell hasn't taken over the world. I ended up using Elixir instead. It offered me the functional paradigm I was looking for in Haskell, and the ease of managing large-scale applications, while also offering a familiar and easy to learn syntax. I'm still studying Haskell, and may eventually employ it professionally, but for now, Elixir is working for me just fine.
Similar experience for me. You can't read Haskell without learning Haskell.
I've tried learning them several times, but mostly stop after finishing the basic syntax :/
i.e. when browsing and trying to understand parts of the XMonad code, I came across the "Endo" type. I Hoogle'd it, and the only documentation for it is "newtype Endo a: The monoid of endomorphisms under composition." Thats.... not helpful for me.
reply