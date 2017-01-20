Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why hasn't Haskell taken over the world? And the curious case of Go (pchiusano.github.io)
33 points by lobster_johnson 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





I kind of like Haskell, but the learning curve is brutal and the documentation is often intensely non-helpful if you don't want to learn a whole lot of mathematical terms.

i.e. when browsing and trying to understand parts of the XMonad code, I came across the "Endo" type. I Hoogle'd it, and the only documentation for it is "newtype Endo a: The monoid of endomorphisms under composition." Thats.... not helpful for me.

In the end, Haskell's ramp up time (to be productive) will slow it's momentum, and I feel that's with all languages with a ramp up time. Most popular languages have a pretty low ramp up time, and part of that is business concerns (getting a whole team to being productive in a language with a long ramp up time takes...well, time, and it's rarely the right option to have them make that transition), but also the personal, human side of it - we suck at being bad at things and the experience of it is hard to push through for people.

Actually, jumping back into mathematics outside of work, I'm having to go through this period of uncomfortable 'badness' and resisting my urges for the greater good. It is emotionally taxing to be 'bad' at something. I think that's part of why we favour languages that allow us to be productive quickly, despite it probably paying off in the long run.

I wouldn't do it with everything (you need quick wins _somewhere_) but it's a good skill to have, to be disciplined and persevere despite what your heads saying.

I'm no psychologist though, so this is largely conjecture and anecdotes.

Haskell is one of my favorite languages and just wrote a book using Haskell (you can read it free online: https://leanpub.com/haskell-cookbook )

That said there are a lot of tasks that I use Ruby for (text wrangling), Python (machine learning), and Java (huge number of useful libraries).

I use Haskell for NLP, some web apps, and coding algorithms that don't require libraries that aren't available for Haskell. If Haskell had a huge set of 3rd party libraries like Java, then I would probably use it for most of my development.

Haskell Tutorial and Cookbook is one of the two books I've been using to learn Haskell (the other one being Haskell Programming, by Christopher Allen and Julie Moronuki). Thanks for the excellent book!

Who says Haskell is so great? What does "better" even mean?

From what I've inferred from the article "better" means: easier to write large-scale, composable systems that engineers can reason about easily.

It doesn't seem easy to reason about the performance of a program under lazy evaluation. Generally there are many aspects of a system that you may want to reason about, and making it easier to reason about one often comes at the expense of making it harder to reason about another. Pure functional code, for example, makes it easy to reason about what outputs are produced from what inputs, but that is one (important) aspect among many (and to take one thing that's really simple without purity and really tough with it - consider "pure functional data structures" vs data structures in imperative languages assuming a mutable RAM.)

A higher peak in the hype cycle.

I completely agree with the heart of this article, and its reasoning for Go's popularity (e.g. familiarity for people who know languages like C and Java). It speaks to my experiences, anyway.

I went down the Go path myself for a while, because it was familiar, but I found that it had many of the same issues I was trying to get away from in other languages. As the article points out, I also found Go "boring."

After searching for a while, I ended up wanting to use Haskell, but it was taking me too long to become proficient with Haskell's unfamiliar syntax and functionality; which is why, the author posits, Haskell hasn't taken over the world. I ended up using Elixir instead. It offered me the functional paradigm I was looking for in Haskell, and the ease of managing large-scale applications, while also offering a familiar and easy to learn syntax. I'm still studying Haskell, and may eventually employ it professionally, but for now, Elixir is working for me just fine.

> After searching for a while, I ended up wanting to use Haskell, but it was taking me too long to become proficient with Haskell's unfamiliar syntax and functionality; which is why, the author posits, Haskell hasn't taken over the world.

Similar experience for me. You can't read Haskell without learning Haskell.

Are you using the above languages for your day to day job? Or are you working on your own side projects? If the later, can you give some examples of the things you're building.

I've tried learning them several times, but mostly stop after finishing the basic syntax :/

