Finding people to launch a startup

I have a strong tech background (who doesn't here?) and I have successfully created (and sold) a startup in the past.

When I created my first startup I self funded it and did it by myself. I believe I would be more successful in launching a new one if I had a partner with a business/marketing/finance background.

I know many people like me (engineers) but I don't know anybody that could co-found a startup with me.

I have looked at websites like cofounderslab but I looks like its filled with people like me or sales people with an idea but no tech background (not a good fit).

Any advice and how to find somebody on the east cost, reliable, dedicated and with enough tech experience to found a company?

Cheers!