|
|Finding people to launch a startup
|
1 point by idontwork4ibm 9 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Throwaway account due to my current employment.
I have a strong tech background (who doesn't here?) and I have successfully created (and sold) a startup in the past.
When I created my first startup I self funded it and did it by myself. I believe I would be more successful in launching a new one if I had a partner with a business/marketing/finance background.
I know many people like me (engineers) but I don't know anybody that could co-found a startup with me.
I have looked at websites like cofounderslab but I looks like its filled with people like me or sales people with an idea but no tech background (not a good fit).
Any advice and how to find somebody on the east cost, reliable, dedicated and with enough tech experience to found a company?
Cheers!
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact