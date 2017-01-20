Hacker News
Interior Dept. banned from tweeting after posting photo of inauguration crowd
7 points
by
SonicSoul
20 minutes ago
panic
0 minutes ago
This article isn't much more than a link to
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/wp/2017/01/20/...
-- it might be worth updating the HN post to link there directly.
waterphone
17 minutes ago
This topic was discussed briefly here:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13448870
