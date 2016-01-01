Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
On Reproducibility and Clocks (2016) (ascb.org)
Fascinating article on reproducibility of scientific experiments, using the analogy of building a wooden clock based on correct plans: The plans were correct, but also allowed errors to be made by the builder, errors that compounded to create a block of carefully cut pieces of wood.

A block that did nothing.

It took the builder, himself a research scientific, weeks of determined trouble shooting to transform the block into moving parts that ticked.

He stuck with it because of centuries of experience that showed that it could work.

He argues that in reproducing scientific experiments that perseverance may be lacking and that we need to get better at documenting and describing out methods both to reduce the amount of perseverance required and to provide a foundation for that perseverance, reasons to believe that perseverance will pay off.

