How to tell what font is on a webpage?
1 point by
by
plg
21 minutes ago
outlog
5 minutes ago
http://fontface.ninja
- easy to use browser extension - enable it and hover the text you want to see the font of.
potatosoup
18 minutes ago
Actually quite easy. In Chrome, right-click, "Inspect," click "Computed" and click "show all." Then, scroll down to "font-family."
plg
11 minutes ago
thanks!
plg
21 minutes ago
Is there a way beyond combing through and parsing endless CSS files?
