How to tell what font is on a webpage?
1 point by plg 21 minutes ago





http://fontface.ninja - easy to use browser extension - enable it and hover the text you want to see the font of.




Actually quite easy. In Chrome, right-click, "Inspect," click "Computed" and click "show all." Then, scroll down to "font-family."




thanks!




Is there a way beyond combing through and parsing endless CSS files?






