Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
An Interesting Fact About Google Results
(
statspotting.com
)
3 points
by
npguy
35 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
richardboegli
21 minutes ago
Interesting. So with hello world I got to 30 pages, 287 results. Then I needed to search again as the remaining results were similar to what was already provided. Got to 59/60
https://encrypted.google.com/search?hl=en&q=hello%20world&hl...
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply