Container Tabs (mozilla.org)
This is awesome. Microsoft's identity system is a nightmare so switching between my Office 365 email account and my OneDrive/music accounts is always annoying. I'd love to be able to contain each and stay logged in to both accounts.

At work I test lots of user accounts on the same site and make heavy use of Chrome profiles for that. This would fill a similar role.

But while I'm glad to have them, no average user would ever understand any of these concepts as presented in these screenshots.

why isn't "Saved Passwords" and "Saved Search and Form data" separated between containers?

There have been autofill/form-data attacks in the past[0] and there was a story recently on HN's front page showing the same[1].

I'd like to point out that mozilla already has a configuration option to disable form data saving on https sites, 'browser.formfill.saveHttpsForms'. Why?[2]

> Right; the idea is to eliminate "opportunism". If my laptop is stolen, Firefox's current behavior makes it easy for a thief to find a https: site in my history, go to it, check out, and then just let autocomplete hand them my complete credit card details.

[0] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12171547 [1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13329525 [2] https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=252486

Probably because of usability, they are still exploring how to integrate it in the browser (it will probably stay hidden behind a pref for a while). Right now no configuration screen is aware of the container feature.

This looks amazing!

I have been using Self-Destructing Cookies[1] for few years and while I think the extension is great, I always feel there's not enough isolation between tabs. For example, if I have Twitter logged in in one tab, and other tab contain Twitter button, then the other tab can still have access to my Twitter cookie. (Because Twitter tab is still active, so SDC would not destroy the cookie.) I know this is solvable using tracker blocker, but something like SDC but worked on tab container level would be very welcomed.

(Other side effect of using SDC is I seems to get the harder ReCAPTCHA that make you click an object until all of it disappear, with new ones popping up after clicking. Usually took about 5-10 clicks, and it was always very annoying.)

[1]: https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/self-destruct...

I would love this feature and it would actually get me to switch to Firefox in a heartbeat. I'm currently using Chrome just because of the the (subjectively) better developer tools, but this is a feature that would make my life so much easier!

Firefox tab management is lackluster compared to Chrome; container tabs won't change that :/

Every time I try using Firefox I pretty quickly hit the limitation on selecting tabs. Chrome lets you select tabs like files in a file manager: Shift click for ranges, ctrl+click for adding/removing single tabs. You can then drag & drop the group in or out of various windows, close all at once, etc.

Container tabs imho won't be usable unless something like this is in place. When dealing with as few as 5+ tabs, I certainly wouldn't want to manually tweak them one at a time. Can't imagine for 20+, 50+.

But the idea is nice for feature separation, I like that a lot.

Firefox's default tab management might be worse than Chrome's, but once you add something like Tab Mix Plus into the mix, Chrome starts looking like a Ford Model T next to a Ferrari.

I've haven't used Firefox since moving over to Pale Moon, but I'd suggest trying out Tree Style tabs to help you manage your tabs.

Try the Tree Style Tab addon for Firefox. Managing 100+ tabs in Firefox is a breeze. I can't bring myself to use Chrome now.

Great minds think a like ;)

I use it every day with de developer edition you just need to switch the following in about:config :

`privacy.userContext.enabled` `privacy.userContext.ui.enabled`

The pref might be avaiable in other version too.

This would be nice for using more than one Twitter account without needing to open one in private browsing (TweetDeck exists, and I do use it, but I prefer Twitter Web). I hope it makes it to the release channel.

Lack of history separation seems quite pitty to me imo :-/

As a user, I actually just want my browser to contain less features. Vendors add and add and add features. If I want different user profiles, I already have many users on my OS - I just switch between them.

When Chrome came out, I and many others switched to it just because it was lacking so many features. It was great!

So then use a browser whose stated goal is to be minimal. Container tabs are an amazing addition with great security and privacy benefits. If you think changing OS user profiles is comparable, you either don't fully understand the concept or you are way outside of the demographic of people that will use this.

Chrome actually already has this feature in the form of profiles. See the top-right icon.

Yes it does and I have been using this. But it seems to be per window not tab. Unless I've missed something?

It's per window and it remembers the last profile used. I find it hard to manage as other apps will open links on the active window, which might be in the incorrect profile I want to use at that time.

I like this new feature in Firefox. OS-level profiles being the slowest method, Chrome profiles being faster but with this annoyances (for me)... Firefox new container tabs look like a more lightweight/faster method for context separation.

Having features is fine imo, as long as they can be disabled.

