At work I test lots of user accounts on the same site and make heavy use of Chrome profiles for that. This would fill a similar role.
But while I'm glad to have them, no average user would ever understand any of these concepts as presented in these screenshots.
There have been autofill/form-data attacks in the past[0] and there was a story recently on HN's front page showing the same[1].
I'd like to point out that mozilla already has a configuration option to disable form data saving on https sites, 'browser.formfill.saveHttpsForms'. Why?[2]
> Right; the idea is to eliminate "opportunism". If my laptop is stolen, Firefox's current behavior makes it easy for a thief to find a https: site in my history, go to it, check out, and then just let autocomplete hand them my complete credit card details.
[0] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12171547
[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13329525
[2] https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=252486
I have been using Self-Destructing Cookies[1] for few years and while I think the extension is great, I always feel there's not enough isolation between tabs. For example, if I have Twitter logged in in one tab, and other tab contain Twitter button, then the other tab can still have access to my Twitter cookie. (Because Twitter tab is still active, so SDC would not destroy the cookie.) I know this is solvable using tracker blocker, but something like SDC but worked on tab container level would be very welcomed.
(Other side effect of using SDC is I seems to get the harder ReCAPTCHA that make you click an object until all of it disappear, with new ones popping up after clicking. Usually took about 5-10 clicks, and it was always very annoying.)
[1]: https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/self-destruct...
Every time I try using Firefox I pretty quickly hit the limitation on selecting tabs. Chrome lets you select tabs like files in a file manager: Shift click for ranges, ctrl+click for adding/removing single tabs. You can then drag & drop the group in or out of various windows, close all at once, etc.
Container tabs imho won't be usable unless something like this is in place. When dealing with as few as 5+ tabs, I certainly wouldn't want to manually tweak them one at a time. Can't imagine for 20+, 50+.
But the idea is nice for feature separation, I like that a lot.
`privacy.userContext.enabled`
`privacy.userContext.ui.enabled`
The pref might be avaiable in other version too.
When Chrome came out, I and many others switched to it just because it was lacking so many features. It was great!
I like this new feature in Firefox. OS-level profiles being the slowest method, Chrome profiles being faster but with this annoyances (for me)... Firefox new container tabs look like a more lightweight/faster method for context separation.
