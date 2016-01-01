We wrote a post covering it in our newly launched blog:
https://spreadprivacy.com/10-billion-fc7808c91343
It is always an amazing and humbling moment when we hit a new milestone in our metrics. Our team is so incredibly passionate about what we do. To have people from all over the world rally around this concept of raising the standard of trust online and build this product is one thing. But, for users to endorse that mission at such a growing pace and to share us with their friends and family -- it lets us know we're truly making a difference for people who want to be more private online, and that is incredibly rewarding.
So thank you, to all of you who search with us, all of you who know privacy matters, and all of you who work along side us to show that privacy is not a fringe interest but something we can all have!
That puts DDG at less than 1%, but their percentage growth is huge. It can't continue forever, but they could be a significant search engine if it doesn't peter out too soon.
I tried DDG several times, but it finally stuck earlier this year. I'm really happy it's available as an alternative.
Results are decent, though the results page seems harder to skim read.
DuckDuckGo employee here - Be sure to use the 'feedback' button that you find on the search results page whenever you feel a search isn't up to standards.
Our team has been working hard at increasing relevancy, but the best changes come when users let us know what they need.
Since we don't filter bubble results (https://www.ted.com/talks/eli_pariser_beware_online_filter_b...) results certainly feel different when making the leap, and that takes an adjustment period for most people. But, if you actually feel you have examples where you can't find what you're looking for, then we want to know so we can provide you a seamless search experience as well!
Some people are put off by the fact that you don't substitute synonyms as aggressively as google. A concrete example was "foss [search term]". Google seems to rewrite this to "[open source] foobar", even with bubbling off.
I prefer the duck duck go behavior (and google's aggressive query rewriting drove me nuts back when I used google -- it makes it hard to run precise searches!). After all, if I bothered to type an obscure acronym, I'm looking for results that actually contain the acronym!
Maybe a "did you mean 'open source [search term]'" link at the top of the page, and even a preference toggle to enable aggressive query rewording by default would help.
Edge cases I have in mind are usually related to indexing of forum posts, where I search for a specific-term (say bookkeeping) and roughly know the Google results of the most important forums by heart, but DDG does not even show them.
Second case I just used yesterday was searching for an exact match for an @gmail address of a priest (for our marriage) where Google had a lot more results than DDG.
Keep up the great work!
If you know of a good data source for scheduled flights you can easily contribute an Instant Answer, or leave the source as a suggestion for our community!
I use DDG as primary but any time the search results aren't relevant, I fall back to Google. I fall back a lot right now and I think this is the area for DDG to focus in.
Switching over everywhere would probably help me adapt more quickly.
Our community has helped us pull in data from over 1100 sources to make amazing experiences.
The value of this is that you can build out anything you are passionate about. It creates some great niche experiences.
Maybe you want to look up who is in space right now:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=people+in+space&ia=answer
Or you need to look up some NFL games:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=patriots+games&ia=nfl&iai=641
Or you can't remember the details of that card from your Magic The Gathering deck:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=mtg+boiling+seas&ia=games&iax=1
We encourage people to build out the answers they want to see!
