Attention Federal Employees: If You See Something, Leak Something (theintercept.com)
6 points by saycheese 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Asking people to uphold their sworn oath is one thing, but equating unlawful government abuses with getting a lawful tax write off.... Wow

Is this going to be the "birther movement" equivalent against trump?

