Attention Federal Employees: If You See Something, Leak Something
saycheese
1 hour ago
elmerfud
52 minutes ago
Asking people to uphold their sworn oath is one thing, but equating unlawful government abuses with getting a lawful tax write off.... Wow
Is this going to be the "birther movement" equivalent against trump?
