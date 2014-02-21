Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A very casual introduction to Fully Homomorphic Encryption (2012) (cryptographyengineering.com)
One limitation of Homomorphic encryption, as far as I can see, is that there is no way for the encrypted program to choose to communicate some data in the clear.

Which means it can't be used to allow an untrusted party to run your encrypted server, and have the server communicate with parties that it doesn't trust. Which is what most servers do. Unless I'm mistaken, or there has been an advance?

There is no encrypted program, there is encrypted data. You can operate on this data, and it will reflect on the plaintext after decryption. I think what you're thinking about is functional encryption?

I'm not thinking of functional encryption. I thought I'd read somewhere a plan to use homomorphic encryption with an encrypted program by simply applying an interpreter to it.

You're not thinking of Indistinguishability Obfuscation per chance?

https://blog.cryptographyengineering.com/2014/02/21/cryptogr... seems an interesting article.

Was there ever a followup blogpost?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homomorphic_encryption

