Ask HN: Need advice on pricing and marketing message

Hi, I am the founder of Sub0 - GraphQL and REST API for your database (http://graphqlapi.com) It's a piece of software that your run on your server and it will generate and expose a GraphQL and REST API by introspecting your database schema. Like most developers I am more comfortable with technical issues then with sales and marketing but as a founder I need to figure out this part too. I would be very grateful if you could give me feedback on the following topics. - What would be your expectations when it comes to licensing and pricing of such a tool? - Which of the flowing 4 messages resonates more with you as a developer? http://graphqlapi.com/dont-waste-time/ http://graphqlapi.com/graphql/ http://graphqlapi.com/postgrest/ http://graphqlapi.com/your-data/ The tool currently is in private beta but anyone is welcome to request an invite if you are interested in trying it out. Although this is more of a sales/marketing thread, i am happy to answer any technical questions you might have here. Thank you