|
|Ask HN: Need advice on pricing and marketing message
|
2 points by ruslan_talpa 31 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Hi, I am the founder of Sub0 - GraphQL and REST API for your database (http://graphqlapi.com)
It's a piece of software that your run on your server and it will generate and expose a GraphQL and REST API by introspecting your database schema.
Like most developers I am more comfortable with technical issues then with sales and marketing but as a founder I need to figure out this part too.
I would be very grateful if you could give me feedback on the following topics.
- What would be your expectations when it comes to licensing and pricing of such a tool?
- Which of the flowing 4 messages resonates more with you as a developer?
http://graphqlapi.com/dont-waste-time/ http://graphqlapi.com/graphql/ http://graphqlapi.com/postgrest/ http://graphqlapi.com/your-data/
The tool currently is in private beta but anyone is welcome to request an invite if you are interested in trying it out.
Although this is more of a sales/marketing thread, i am happy to answer any technical questions you might have here.
Thank you
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact