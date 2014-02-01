Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The analysis of 28.000 results suggests that hardly anybody gets indexes right (use-the-index-luke.com)
I think that the problem is that "right" changes with use. Something which works perfectly acceptable at 100,000 rows fails miserably at 100 million rows. Write heavy tables will want different index use. Your DB engine will also change what indexes you want to use.

DBAs may not be valuable for day-to-day work at most companies with the prevalence of RDS and similar hosted DB offerings, but they are still invaluable resources for periodic checkins.

Complete side note, but some of the defaults for MySQL RDS instances are silly. They're inconsistent in what size of instance they target, and don't follow best practices. Drives me batty.

This site has been an invaluable resource for me as a DBA. Indexing isn't intuitive at least for me but I've gotten better thanks to articles like this.

> The analysis of 28.000 results suggests that hardly anybody gets indexes right

Right, it is "indices", not "indexes" :)

Beg to differ: http://grammarist.com/usage/indexes-indices/

Both is acceptable.

