I recommend reading https://github.com/cloudflare/hellogopher#why for more insight.
There’s also a gif demo https://twitter.com/FiloSottile/status/822745605806112768
So my workaround is something like the following, where I generate a coverage report for each package to later concatenate them into a final coverage report
```
for i in $(go list ./... | grep -v 'vendor')
do
coverName="$(basename $i).coverraw"
go test --ldflags '-extldflags "-static"' -v -race -coverprofile="${coverName}" "${i}" | tee -a "${test_outfile}"
done```
It does exactly what you want, and it handles overlapping coverage blocks (if two packages have tests that run the same portion of code), which just concatenating will mess up. (It uses gocovmerge behind the scenes, but it will be hidden from you.)
It would be nice to include something like go2xunit so you can hook the results up to the Jenkins coverage reports.
go2xunit -input "${test_outfile}" -output "${GO_TEST_JUNIT_FILENAME}"
echo "creating coverage report"
all_coverage_rawfile=$(mktemp tmptest.XXX)
# concatenate all raw report
echo -e "mode: atomic\n$(cat *.coverraw | grep -v 'mode: atomic')" > "${all_coverage_rawfile}"
go tool cover -html="${all_coverage_rawfile}" -o "${GO_COVERAGE_FILENAME_HTML}"
gocov convert "${all_coverage_rawfile}" | gocov-xml > "${GO_COVERAGE_FILENAME_XML}"
Instead, you run hellogopher with CI=1, and it drops logs and artifacts in fixed locations, that you can then post-process as you like.
