github.com/cloudflare/hellogopher – just “git clone” and “make” any Go project (github.com)
44 points by FiloSottile 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite





Hey all, author here. Happy to take any feedback, in particular “I tried and it didn’t work out of the box” stories. I will NOT tell you to RTFM.

I recommend reading https://github.com/cloudflare/hellogopher#why for more insight.

There’s also a gif demo https://twitter.com/FiloSottile/status/822745605806112768

This looks awesome. I haven't tried it yet, but the hopefully it supports writing test coverage files for multiple packages, i.e. I already split the code up into separate packages and put each package in a corresponding subfolder. Using go test ./... I want to collect coverage reports for all my packages while ignoring `vendor`

So my workaround is something like the following, where I generate a coverage report for each package to later concatenate them into a final coverage report

``` for i in $(go list ./... | grep -v 'vendor') do coverName="$(basename $i).coverraw" go test --ldflags '-extldflags "-static"' -v -race -coverprofile="${coverName}" "${i}" | tee -a "${test_outfile}" done```

Just run "make cover" :)

It does exactly what you want, and it handles overlapping coverage blocks (if two packages have tests that run the same portion of code), which just concatenating will mess up. (It uses gocovmerge behind the scenes, but it will be hidden from you.)

Awesome!

It would be nice to include something like go2xunit so you can hook the results up to the Jenkins coverage reports.

For Jenkins compatible Junit test results you must run the concatenated stdout of your `go test` through:

  go2xunit -input "${test_outfile}" -output "${GO_TEST_JUNIT_FILENAME}"
For Jenkins compatible coverage reports you must concatenate all cover profiles and use `gocov` for conversion:

  echo "creating coverage report"
  all_coverage_rawfile=$(mktemp tmptest.XXX)

  # concatenate all raw report
  echo -e "mode: atomic\n$(cat *.coverraw | grep -v 'mode: atomic')" > "${all_coverage_rawfile}"
  go tool cover -html="${all_coverage_rawfile}" -o "${GO_COVERAGE_FILENAME_HTML}"
  gocov convert "${all_coverage_rawfile}" | gocov-xml > "${GO_COVERAGE_FILENAME_XML}"
Edit: fix typo

We do that on the Cloudflare CI, but I deemed it too specific for hellogopher. (I can be convinced otherwise.)

Instead, you run hellogopher with CI=1, and it drops logs and artifacts in fixed locations, that you can then post-process as you like.

Ah. OK. Yeah. That works as well for me. Thank you


I don't understand how HN ranks posts: this was at the very top with just 9 points, no comments, how does that work exactly ?

If the post gets upvotes in a short amount of time it ranks higher

