Having the language and the systems it talks to fused by a JIT that eliminates the communication overhead; which is something that (does?|can?|could?|will?) happen in this case.
This is in the browser, but could apply to Node.
In the JVM land we have the Truffle+Graal "one VM to rule them (languages) all" initiative which does this overhead elimination. wasm could be a serious contender with the JVM bytecode in the server space in this regard. On top of it, its platform offers more options for having the client look like the server, development-wise.
Here is another item I have seen go around about this idea: Experiment with Python + SQLite in PyPy inlines the PL / DBMS boundary [1]
[1] https://arxiv.org/pdf/1512.03207.pdf
