Ask HN: Why do you do this during tech interviews?

I've got a few popular open source projects (1000+ stars on GH), I've got a side business that does around 10K monthly, and at my last job, I supervised a few programmers. Those might not be the best measures of my technical capabilities, but they prove I'm able to get stuff done and build things people want. I'm in a position where I don't need to work and have been self-employed for 3 years. However, I interview to work with startups because of the potential equity upside. The last 2 technical interviews I've been on, the same thing has happened. I get some average dude who thinks he's awesome. I show him the work I've done, how many users my side projects have, and he proceeds to ask me stupid ass technical trivia that it's clear someone at my level would know. I answer it all well. Then, said dude will schedule a second technical interview where they ask me to solve the most difficult programming problem they've researched in advance. I tell them I'd need to lookup how to solve it (like they did), and they proceed to school me with the solution to recapture this technical dominance they feel I took during the first interview. I get the job offer, but they tell the owner I'm junior to them, which is 100% untrue. I probably sound arrogant, but I'm not. I'm smart enough to decode this shitty aspect of human nature for what it is. I don't think interview tactics like this are productive or fair, so I want to know HN's thoughts on how to overcome them.