Why are whitehouse.gov web pages disappearing?
bostonglobe.com
10 points
by
Fjolsvith
45 minutes ago
hide
past
web
7 comments
favorite
jrnichols
0 minutes ago
The ones that seem to be flipping out about this have been the typical anti-Trump sources. Vox Media sites were some of the first I saw this on, and it spread from there.
aphextron
31 minutes ago
Why is this surprising? Of course a new administration is not going to leave policy oriented web pages from a previous one online.
shorsher
28 minutes ago
Agreed. This seems to be true for many pages besides civil rights and climate change, such as education. [0]
0:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/issues/education
chomp
23 minutes ago
This isn't really news, all of the old content was migrated to obamawhitehouse.gov, since that was the Obama administration's website.
banhfun
28 minutes ago
How is this news? This would have occurred even if Hillary Clinton or anyone else was elected president.
waterphone
11 minutes ago
Because it makes for a good, sensationalist headline to pick a random page that used to be up and say "Trump removes page about <key topic>!" and all the people who just read headlines freak out and spread it around, everyone conveniently ignoring that the entire website was replaced, so of course old pages will be gone.
waterphone
12 minutes ago
Because the entire website was taken down and replaced with a new Trump White House website. This happens every time a new President take over.
