In Marin, if you speed on your bicycle you're now going to get a ticket (mbr.co.uk)
13 points by bifrost 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 10 comments | favorite





The article title says "bike trails", but it says "shared trails" in the body. I can understand limits on shared paths, but it's hard to see the point on bike only ones?

"having points put on their license" Do you need a bike license in SF?

5mph when passing? I hope they ticket runners too.

This is part of long-standing tension between mountain biking and other trail users in Marin. Odd that modern mountain biking was invented in Marin, but there are no dedicated trails (and very few single track trails at all) available to bikers.

And for the record, 15 mph is slow. 5 is really, really slow.

If self-driving cars become ubiquitous in large cities, it is likely that one of the large side effects will be more regulation for bikes, scooters, longboards (electric or not), etc.

When self driving cars start to become a normal thing, accidents with pedestrians or other cars won't be very likely to happen. But accidents with bored teenagers on small electric motorcycles or longboards... those will be an issue.

Biking is much more legislated in cities like Tokyo than San Francisco, and I expect the latter to follow the former. I don't think the "millenials" of 2040 will be riding their bike much.

I don't see where this argument is coming from. There's no reason why self-driving cars can't be as or more capable at interacting with cyclists than human-driven cars.

Even if issues with self-driving cars did require new regulation, there's no reason that regulation should favor the cars. Cities and their streets are managed by democratically elected governments. If people like cycling -- and many of us do -- then we can construct the regulatory and physical infrastructure to support it.

It's just as likely that well behaved drivers will enable the creation of (at least effectively) segregated space for smaller vehicles.

It'll be a long time before buildings are reclaiming space taken by streets.

It mentions that getting a ticket can result in points on your license, what if you don't (or claim to not) have a drivers license?

From my experience you will not receive points marked against you on your license. I received a ticket for going through a red light on my bike in California. The infraction code used for a bike is the same as a car. The officer noted on the ticket that it was a bike offense and as a result I did not receive any marks against me at the CA DMV and the fee was nearly halved. Had the officer not made the distinction between bike and car I may have received points against my license. Unfortunately that clerical error seems likely to happen frequently.

How are they going to enforce that? I go uphill faster than that.

>How are they going to enforce that?

From the article: with radar guns.

>I go uphill faster than that

I guess they'll fine you going uphill.

