The lost art of 3D rendering without shaders (machinethink.net)
Kinda of a shame they omitted matrices. They're one of the foundational bit of any 3D api and one of the few things that translates well from fixed function/sw raster to modern pipelines.

Still great to know the fundamentals, texture formats, tiling and other things are also really useful pieces to understand when working with 3D pipelines.

Matrices are just a convenient notational trick for a set of linear algebra expressions. They seem confusing until you realize that an identity matrix represents:

    x' = 1*x + 0*y + 0*z
    y' = 0*x + 1*y + 0*z
    z' = 0*x + 0*y + 1*z
I prefer to teach 3D graphics without matrices because it's really not anything more complicated than a compact notation. Tricks like "invert and transpose to receive the normal matrix" or "take the first column to get your up vector" make no sense unless you work out the algebra of what those things mean.

And don't get me started on homogeneous coordinates which are a way to put translation in a matrix by shoving a convenient "1" constant in the input vector, and the perspective matrix which does near/far, perspective transform, and a depth remap in the same matrix, and isn't easily separable because it steals the "w=1" constant for depth remap and also adjusts the "w" afterwards. Equivalent of reusing a local variable because you're short on registers :)

I think once you know this math, the jump to using matrices is pretty trivial. I can understand not wanting to include it... not that I feel strongly about either direction. I just don't think it's necessary for the scope of this super useful article.

>The framework then takes these shaders and your 3D data, performs some magic, ...

If we juxtapose that statement with the following in an unrelated introduction[0]:

'WebGL is often thought of as a 3D API. People think "I'll use WebGL and magic I'll get cool 3d". In reality WebGL is just a rasterization engine.'

I suppose when you're writing a software renderer from scratch without the luxury of any API or hardware acceleration, such things are indeed magic.

[0] http://webglfundamentals.org/webgl/lessons/webgl-fundamental...

Thank god it is almost lost, interesting, but highly specialized, and ORDERS of magnitudes slower.

Other than some very specific things like the rasterization algorithm for filling in a triangle, you still can't really skip learning the concepts in the article. The concepts are still quite relevant in the post-fixed-function-pipeline world, except you do even more math and even more clever tricks.

The GPU and associated API's just nicely abstract specific computations for you like matrix transforms, texture sampling, depth testing, etc., but the moment you want to do anything sort of fancy you're right back into the depths of it.

Related: "JavaScript library for simple 3D graphics and visualisation on a HTML5 canvas 2D renderer. It does not use WebGL. Works on all HTML5 browsers, including desktop, iOS and Android."

http://www.kevs3d.co.uk/dev/phoria/

https://github.com/kevinroast/phoria.js

All these 'for' loops and sequential trigonometric calls...

See, I wouldn't say that art was lost. It was obsoleted to dust by a more modern and scalable approach.

Nobody really wrote software rendering like that beyond CG classes. I'd think author is simplifying for the sake of accessibility but it's actually more complicated than what production renderers did. One could also think it's to show a GPU's internal work, but, again, GPUs don't do this either.

No one used sequential trig calls; it was still all matrix multiplications, and such. If you're trying to explain the effects without jumping into matrices though, calculating the trig like that is the way to do it.

The for loops are always present, but they're handled in the driver or the hardware itself. If you assume that all you've got for drawing graphics is a setPixel function, then they end up exposed directly in your code.

