Still great to know the fundamentals, texture formats, tiling and other things are also really useful pieces to understand when working with 3D pipelines.
reply
x' = 1*x + 0*y + 0*z
y' = 0*x + 1*y + 0*z
z' = 0*x + 0*y + 1*z
And don't get me started on homogeneous coordinates which are a way to put translation in a matrix by shoving a convenient "1" constant in the input vector, and the perspective matrix which does near/far, perspective transform, and a depth remap in the same matrix, and isn't easily separable because it steals the "w=1" constant for depth remap and also adjusts the "w" afterwards. Equivalent of reusing a local variable because you're short on registers :)
If we juxtapose that statement with the following in an unrelated introduction[0]:
'WebGL is often thought of as a 3D API. People think "I'll use WebGL and magic I'll get cool 3d". In reality WebGL is just a rasterization engine.'
I suppose when you're writing a software renderer from scratch without the luxury of any API or hardware acceleration, such things are indeed magic.
[0] http://webglfundamentals.org/webgl/lessons/webgl-fundamental...
The GPU and associated API's just nicely abstract specific computations for you like matrix transforms, texture sampling, depth testing, etc., but the moment you want to do anything sort of fancy you're right back into the depths of it.
http://www.kevs3d.co.uk/dev/phoria/
https://github.com/kevinroast/phoria.js
See, I wouldn't say that art was lost. It was obsoleted to dust by a more modern and scalable approach.
The for loops are always present, but they're handled in the driver or the hardware itself. If you assume that all you've got for drawing graphics is a setPixel function, then they end up exposed directly in your code.
Still great to know the fundamentals, texture formats, tiling and other things are also really useful pieces to understand when working with 3D pipelines.
reply