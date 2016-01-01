Hacker News
Huge companies are spending $90M on Trump's inauguration
(
businessinsider.com
)
1 point
by
ArtDev
22 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
ArtDev
21 minutes ago
This is the document referenced in the article:
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3227450-INAUGURATION...
Legal corruption.
reply
