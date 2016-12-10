Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Lavabit Reloaded (lavabit.com)
105 points by ycmbntrthrwaway 52 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 21 comments | favorite





If you want encryption, don't use email.

From: https://blog.fastmail.com/2016/12/10/why-we-dont-offer-pgp/

What's the tradeoff?

If the server doesn't have access to the content of emails, then it reverts to a featureless blob store:

    Search isn't possible
    Previews can't be calculated
    If you lose your private key, we can't recover your email
    Spam checking on content isn't possible
    To access mail on multiple devices, the private key needs to be shared securely between them

reply


Search is still possible. You can stem words and store their weight without storing the actual text. This isn't perfect security, but it's good enough that it would be difficult for the government to successfully use the search metadata in a case against you without a lot of other evidence.

reply


Search and previews should be possible on the client side, but then you need a standalone app, not a web interface.

reply


possible, but very expensive even on small datasets

reply


Don't forget "authorities can't snoop your mails and will take us to court because we can't decrypt it."

reply


Is there any person as trustworthy as Ladar Levison for a service like email or chat?

To my knowledge, he is one of the few that has gone to the mat for his users.

reply


Vincent Canfield

reply


The explain document doesn't describe how key distribution works. How do I get a public key for somebody that I want to email, and how can I know that I am getting the right key?

This is the hard part of an modern cryptosystem and the usual source of weakness.

reply


https://darkmail.info/downloads/dark-internet-mail-environme...

reply


Trustful seems like a strange way to refer to the insecure mode. It is indeed full of trust, but not in the way a normal read would suggest: it requires full trust in Lavabit's hosting provider and administrator.

If you're going to operate in "trustful" mode, lavabit isny offering any real security wins over any other mail host.

reply


> Former Lavabit users will be able to access their accounts in “Trustful” mode

Looks like Trustful mode is how the old lavabit operated.

> If you're going to operate in "trustful" mode, lavabit isny offering any real security wins over any other mail host.

This level of security apparently was enough to protect email contents against FBI.

The reason this "insecure" mode is kept is to allow users to continue using their old accounts and restore mailbox contents: https://lavabit.com/have-lavabit.html

reply


It may also be a very bad idea if Lavabit is compromised now. Don't try to connect to your old account if you had any sensitive emails.

reply


Oh I didn't know that the contents of old accounts were now accessible again. Was that not deleted by Lavabit when they got subpoenaed?

reply


Code for Magma Mail Server: https://github.com/lavabit/magma

Code for DIME (Dark Internet Mail Environment):https://github.com/lavabit/libdime

reply


I wonder if there are no updates or they are simply not pushed. Similar thing happened to Telegram [1]. Client is open-source and functional, but Google Play version is not what you can build from the source.

[1] https://github.com/DrKLO/Telegram

reply


Any reason I shouldn't sign up right now?

edit: Signed up. Half off for life is a sweet deal.

reply


If you had any old account, looks like you should be able to connect now.

Too bad imap.lavabit.com:143 is firewalled on their side.

reply


Has the code been audited?

reply


Meh, I can always not renew it. I'm unlikely to be better off continuing to use Gmail in the meantime.

reply


>Lavabit believes in privacy and will always ensure your digital freedom.

>Asks for your credit card information on the same page.

Wew, at least let us use buttcoin, Levison.

reply


This is being down voted but is an interesting point. Is a privacy service in which public record is available for its purchases ever truly private? Maybe its extremely difficult for others to see your communications, but if someone (or some law-enforcement agency) knows you have paid for a private communications service, does that make you a candidate for further scrutinization? I think so.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: