From: https://blog.fastmail.com/2016/12/10/why-we-dont-offer-pgp/
What's the tradeoff?
If the server doesn't have access to the content of emails, then it reverts to a featureless blob store:
Search isn't possible
Previews can't be calculated
If you lose your private key, we can't recover your email
Spam checking on content isn't possible
To access mail on multiple devices, the private key needs to be shared securely between them
To my knowledge, he is one of the few that has gone to the mat for his users.
This is the hard part of an modern cryptosystem and the usual source of weakness.
If you're going to operate in "trustful" mode, lavabit isny offering any real security wins over any other mail host.
Looks like Trustful mode is how the old lavabit operated.
> If you're going to operate in "trustful" mode, lavabit isny offering any real security wins over any other mail host.
This level of security apparently was enough to protect email contents against FBI.
The reason this "insecure" mode is kept is to allow users to continue using their old accounts and restore mailbox contents: https://lavabit.com/have-lavabit.html
Code for DIME (Dark Internet Mail Environment):https://github.com/lavabit/libdime
[1] https://github.com/DrKLO/Telegram
edit: Signed up. Half off for life is a sweet deal.
Too bad imap.lavabit.com:143 is firewalled on their side.
>Asks for your credit card information on the same page.
Wew, at least let us use buttcoin, Levison.
