It has a lot of advantages:
- it is an easy to use, well-designed functional programming language, that happens to boost productivity and be (a lot of!) fun at the same time
- it is modern, with modern tooling around the language (e.g. mix, edeliver)
- it has Phoenix, a modular web framework, ideal for APIs and traditional MVC, very modular
- it is rock-solid for a relatively young language
- stack traces are clean, readable, and point you in the right direction most times
- performance is decent on a single-core, but since it's basically Erlang, it scales better on multicore than most solutions out there
- it has a world-class concurrency model powered by OTP, but more approachable to the average programmer, lots of high-level concurrency abstractions built-in
- Umbrella projects for those who need or want a truly modular application without going all-in with microservices
- it is the only language besides Erlang proper, that runs on the ErlangVM that seems to be getting a lot of traction (or at least a lot more compared to the alternatives)
- the community is very welcoming and open, lead by José Valim and Chris McCord who are smart, pragmatic and very nice people
reply
Does anyone have experience with this?
A deployment that can autoscale is harder to accomplish, but still not impossible. AFAICT, most people doing this are building releases with Distillery, wrapping those releases in a Docker image, then using the deployment and orchestration tools of their choice. Monica Hirst gave a talk about doing this with AWS CodeDeploy last year at Empire City Elixir as well[4].
[1] https://github.com/bitwalker/distillery
[2] https://github.com/boldpoker/edeliver
[3] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H686MDn4Lo8
[4] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mRspOj_sRgo
The main benefit of Go, I think, is that it can cross-compile builds. Erlang and Elixir don't have any way to do that, so if you develop on Mac and deploy on Linux you'll need to build your release in a VM or on a build server running Linux.
0: https://github.com/HashNuke/heroku-buildpack-elixir
1: https://gist.github.com/joakimk/48ed80f1a7adb5f5ea27
It is getting better but right now the few things I can recommend the most are:
• learn what an "OTP release" actually is and what it means. This alone will save you days of your life.
• do rolling restarts, doing live upgrades is difficult and not necessary for the vast majority of applications.
• read the prod.exs config, there's a commented out setting you'll need to enable. I forget the name of it, but it's on my github "tehprofessor" with the repo "flying with Phoenix" (its probably outdated in many ways but that setting is essential).
• remember the application is compiled and then run, so you really won't get any runtime configuration (likes Rails' environments).
• Docker can alleviate build pain a bit, as it stabilizes your environment-- I don't use it myself but it makes building a bit more pleasant from what others have told me.
• you'll very likely need to include all the applications, including ones listed in your dependencies (it's a pain in the ass), in your mix.exs applications list if you're using exrm.
... it's been a couple months as I've been on a coding hiatus for health reasons (and a broken arm) but I believe most of the above should still be very true.
That said and even with all the bitching I've had about it, I still love Elixir and Erlang. Though I've been moving more to pure Erlang as time goes on (FWIW).
Edit: clarity and note about loving me some elixir/erlang.
It should be pretty far down in the list of things that influence your choice, imo, since it's basically a solved problem.
I can honestly say I've not been this excited about a language in quite a while. Working with Go is pretty straightforward... but it's a complete bore. The more I dig into Elixir the more I desire to use it full-time.
If you need any specific help, feel free to contact me!
Disclaimer: I'm the author of exrm and distillery, so I'm probably biased.
I found that besides hot-code updates, there is not as much magic as one could think, and once you "grasp" the idea of a build machine, it should be pretty straigt-forward. Throw in an HAProxy for rolling deploys and you have a sweet zero-downtime solution!
Feel free to contact me if you need someone to help out (from some free general tips and tricks to supporting your team as a consultant).
It has a lot of advantages:
- it is an easy to use, well-designed functional programming language, that happens to boost productivity and be (a lot of!) fun at the same time
- it is modern, with modern tooling around the language (e.g. mix, edeliver)
- it has Phoenix, a modular web framework, ideal for APIs and traditional MVC, very modular
- it is rock-solid for a relatively young language
- stack traces are clean, readable, and point you in the right direction most times
- performance is decent on a single-core, but since it's basically Erlang, it scales better on multicore than most solutions out there
- it has a world-class concurrency model powered by OTP, but more approachable to the average programmer, lots of high-level concurrency abstractions built-in
- Umbrella projects for those who need or want a truly modular application without going all-in with microservices
- it is the only language besides Erlang proper, that runs on the ErlangVM that seems to be getting a lot of traction (or at least a lot more compared to the alternatives)
- the community is very welcoming and open, lead by José Valim and Chris McCord who are smart, pragmatic and very nice people
reply