Languages on BEAM, the Erlang virtual machine (github.com)
In case you are wondering what to use as your next programming language, please consider Elixir!

It has a lot of advantages:

- it is an easy to use, well-designed functional programming language, that happens to boost productivity and be (a lot of!) fun at the same time

- it is modern, with modern tooling around the language (e.g. mix, edeliver)

- it has Phoenix, a modular web framework, ideal for APIs and traditional MVC, very modular

- it is rock-solid for a relatively young language

- stack traces are clean, readable, and point you in the right direction most times

- performance is decent on a single-core, but since it's basically Erlang, it scales better on multicore than most solutions out there

- it has a world-class concurrency model powered by OTP, but more approachable to the average programmer, lots of high-level concurrency abstractions built-in

- Umbrella projects for those who need or want a truly modular application without going all-in with microservices

- it is the only language besides Erlang proper, that runs on the ErlangVM that seems to be getting a lot of traction (or at least a lot more compared to the alternatives)

- the community is very welcoming and open, lead by José Valim and Chris McCord who are smart, pragmatic and very nice people

So besides Elixir and Erlang, is anyone using any other language in this family in production?

I think LFE is at least not unheard of, but anyway, that's not really the point here probably ;)

Hi Omri! No.

I'm diving into Elixir now to compare it with Golang for a new web app backend I'm working on. I really enjoy the functional paradigm but from what I've seen deployment can be a bit annoying. Whereas with Go you can compile and drop it easily into production.

Does anyone have experience with this?

A non-autoscaling deployment is quite easy to accomplish. Build releases with Distillery[1], and deploy them with Edeliver[2]. You get zero-downtime upgrades and rollbacks for free, as well as nearly automatic server clustering. I gave a talk about this last year in New York[3].

A deployment that can autoscale is harder to accomplish, but still not impossible. AFAICT, most people doing this are building releases with Distillery, wrapping those releases in a Docker image, then using the deployment and orchestration tools of their choice. Monica Hirst gave a talk about doing this with AWS CodeDeploy last year at Empire City Elixir as well[4].

[1] https://github.com/bitwalker/distillery

[2] https://github.com/boldpoker/edeliver

[3] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H686MDn4Lo8

[4] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mRspOj_sRgo

Deploying releases has been fairly painless in my experience, but I also have had my head in Elixir and releases in general for a long time, so I may not be a great sample. You get a tarball containing everything the app needs to run, and all you do is extract it and run the boot script - other than entirely self-contained binaries like Go produces, I don't think it gets much better. Deploying without releases is probably a lot more painful though, due to the number of dependencies required, particularly web applications (Erlang, Elixir and Node). I recommend anyone deploying Elixir applications look into releases - it makes life much easier (imo).

I'd mostly agree, and the packages you've written (ExRM and Distillery) make releases super easy to build, start, and stop.

The main benefit of Go, I think, is that it can cross-compile builds. Erlang and Elixir don't have any way to do that, so if you develop on Mac and deploy on Linux you'll need to build your release in a VM or on a build server running Linux.

I thought BEAM was a bytecode VM so why do you need to cross compile anyway? Is the bytecode different on different architectures?

We have Elixir/Phoenix in production on Heroku (with Heroku Pipelines) using a custom buildpack [0]. It's been great. We'll probably look at Docker. We use CircleCI, and this setup script [1] was a great starting point.

0: https://github.com/HashNuke/heroku-buildpack-elixir 1: https://gist.github.com/joakimk/48ed80f1a7adb5f5ea27

Deploying to production is a pain in the ass to setup the first time and has a lot of gotchas. I know, I've done it.

It is getting better but right now the few things I can recommend the most are:

• learn what an "OTP release" actually is and what it means. This alone will save you days of your life.

• do rolling restarts, doing live upgrades is difficult and not necessary for the vast majority of applications.

• read the prod.exs config, there's a commented out setting you'll need to enable. I forget the name of it, but it's on my github "tehprofessor" with the repo "flying with Phoenix" (its probably outdated in many ways but that setting is essential).

• remember the application is compiled and then run, so you really won't get any runtime configuration (likes Rails' environments).

• Docker can alleviate build pain a bit, as it stabilizes your environment-- I don't use it myself but it makes building a bit more pleasant from what others have told me.

• you'll very likely need to include all the applications, including ones listed in your dependencies (it's a pain in the ass), in your mix.exs applications list if you're using exrm.

... it's been a couple months as I've been on a coding hiatus for health reasons (and a broken arm) but I believe most of the above should still be very true.

That said and even with all the bitching I've had about it, I still love Elixir and Erlang. Though I've been moving more to pure Erlang as time goes on (FWIW).

Edit: clarity and note about loving me some elixir/erlang.

I do not agree that it is a pain in the ass. It's not more or less complex than many other languages. Also, the tooling has improved a lot in the recent months and edeliver + distillery work great, even without much previous experience.

Distillery is highly recommended https://github.com/bitwalker/distillery

I totally agree. It takes a bit of trial-and-error for the first time, but works perfectly fine once you have figured it out. I recommend going with edeliver + distillery for the best experience, plus it is the recommended way of deploying Phoenix as of today.

Where do you plan to deploy? Its easy enough to deploy to Heroku, and I imagine dockerizing an Elixir app is also a straightforward process. If, on the other hand, you are taking a more traditional approach and just deploying to a Linux box/vps there are solutions for that too (i.e. Chef, Capistrano).

It should be pretty far down in the list of things that influence your choice, imo, since it's basically a solved problem.

My company's first choice is always Azure since outside of my team we're C# head to toe. Though after skimming through a few deployment articles I might push for a Heroku deploy.

I can honestly say I've not been this excited about a language in quite a while. Working with Go is pretty straightforward... but it's a complete bore. The more I dig into Elixir the more I desire to use it full-time.

I think that with proper deploy automation (e.g. Ansible) and the right approach (avoid hot-code updates unless your REALLY need them) you are going to get a pretty solid deploy experience, no matter what your target deploy platform is. Just throw in an HAProxy for rolling deploys and you are ready to go!

If you need any specific help, feel free to contact me!

You might want to look into edeliver https://github.com/boldpoker/edeliver

Yes, deployment in Elixir is painfull. We use distillery and edeliver, but plan to try move to docker

I build releases with distillery and deploy them with Docker, the combination has worked really nicely for my projects.

Disclaimer: I'm the author of exrm and distillery, so I'm probably biased.

Thank you for distillery, it's a very nice tool

I don't see why it should be painful. What were the issues you were facing?

I found that besides hot-code updates, there is not as much magic as one could think, and once you "grasp" the idea of a build machine, it should be pretty straigt-forward. Throw in an HAProxy for rolling deploys and you have a sweet zero-downtime solution!

Feel free to contact me if you need someone to help out (from some free general tips and tricks to supporting your team as a consultant).

