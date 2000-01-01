Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
.xyz Launch Policies (2014) [pdf] (nic.xyz)
19 points by nathcd 42 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 16 comments | favorite





[QUOTE, page 22] Abusive use of a domain is described as an illegal, disruptive, malicious, or fraudulent action and includes, without limitation, the following:

● distribution of malware;

● dissemination of software designed to infiltrate or damage a computer system without the owner's’ informed consent, including, without limitation, computer viruses, worms, keyloggers, trojans, and fake antivirus products;

● illegal, malicious and fraudulent defamation of Oprah Winfrey, Daniel Negari, or Justin Bieber; [/QUOTE]

Note that Daniel Negari is the CEO of XYZ LLC which is the owner of the registry. As for the other two...

https://ceo.xyz/

He probably just loves both of them to death. Either that or perhaps they are investors.

page 22 & 23 if you're looking for it.

"Abusive use of a domain is described as an illegal, disruptive, malicious, or fraudulent action and includes, without limitation, the following: .... illegal, malicious and fraudulent defamation of Oprah Winfrey, Daniel Negari, or Justin Bieber"

I think that's included as an example, the actual line reads:

> Abusive use of a domain is described as an illegal, disruptive, malicious, or fraudulent action and includes, without limitation, the following

So the real rule is not to defame anyone of sufficient public standing (ie. someone like Justin Beiber or Oprah Winfrey. Daniel Negari is the CEO of the company, so of course him too)

Perhaps that's the intent, but the actual wording suggests specifically those individuals.

Also, since he has claims on .security and .theatre, why doesn't he go for the obvious and add .securitytheatre?

I disagree, this states 'the following' then list bullets so it should be

> Abusive use of a domain is described as an illegal, disruptive, malicious, or fraudulent action and includes, without limitation, illegal, malicious and fraudulent defamation of Oprah Winfrey, Daniel Negari, or Justin Bieber.

OP, how/why did you stumble across this?

I'm about to buy a .xyz domain, and - out of curiosity - looked up the TLD on Wikipedia, and found the defamation line from the original submitted title on Wikipedia, with the linked PDF as a source. (For those who missed the original title, it was something like "On .xyz domains, it's forbidden to defame: Justin Bieber, Oprah Winfrey, and Daniel Negari".) Mostly I found it a curiosity, but I was hoping it might spur some conversation about issues with centralized control in DNS.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/.xyz

What a strange find.

Any specific lawsuits that caused this to be a thing?

why not celebrities in general?

that's oddly specific

>illegal, malicious and fraudulent defamation of Oprah Winfrey, Daniel Negari, or Justin Bieber;

Why not just "illegal, malicious and fraudulent defamation". Publicity stunt?

What is 'fraudulent defamation'? If the defamation is fraudulent, does that mean it is true?

Quite likely, or just a joke: Daniel Negari seems to be the CEO of .xyz (ceo.xyz)

