● distribution of malware;
● dissemination of software designed to infiltrate or damage a computer system without
the owner's’ informed consent, including, without limitation, computer viruses, worms,
keyloggers, trojans, and fake antivirus products;
● illegal, malicious and fraudulent defamation of Oprah Winfrey, Daniel Negari, or Justin Bieber;
https://ceo.xyz/
"Abusive use of a domain is described as an illegal, disruptive, malicious, or fraudulent action
and includes, without limitation, the following: .... illegal, malicious and fraudulent defamation of Oprah Winfrey, Daniel Negari, or Justin Bieber"
> Abusive use of a domain is described as an illegal, disruptive, malicious, or fraudulent action
and includes, without limitation, the following
So the real rule is not to defame anyone of sufficient public standing (ie. someone like Justin Beiber or Oprah Winfrey. Daniel Negari is the CEO of the company, so of course him too)
Also, since he has claims on .security and .theatre, why doesn't he go for the obvious and add .securitytheatre?
> Abusive use of a domain is described as an illegal, disruptive, malicious, or fraudulent action and includes, without limitation, illegal, malicious and fraudulent defamation of Oprah Winfrey, Daniel Negari, or Justin Bieber.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/.xyz
Why not just "illegal, malicious and fraudulent defamation". Publicity stunt?
