Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: A software solution to ultrasound blood flow monitoring (epfl.ch)
19 points by rscho 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





For those interested, this is destined to any situation where monitoring blood flow is useful, in any vessel available to ultrasound imaging. HN offered me a repost of this story due to my comments at https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13423421 , where automated anesthesia has been mentioned. The problem is that making people sleep is only part of the job, and the feedback required to create an automated feedback loop is lacking in many aspects of the process. This was created as a potential piece of the puzzle. Unfortunately, it was deemed too technical by my boss to be worthy of support (the concept is high-school physics level, notice...). I am looking for companies/research groups/individuals active in ultrasound research who would be interested in attempting to refine the technique, so if you know someone, don't hesitate to contact me: raoul.schorer@gmail.com

reply


I am missing something: doesn't a typical duplex ultrasonography machine already output blood flow rate?

I recently had such a test and I vaguely recall seeing flow rate in the UI of machine. Oh, maybe the machine measures blood velocity, and you calculate flow rate in units of volume/time?

reply


The scale present on color flow ultrasonography exams does indicate the instantaneous speed at all locations on the plane defined by a cross-cut of the vessel. Duplex ultrasound outputs a time->velocity signal, but only focused on a single point. The traditional technique to estimate flow uses duplex, but is imprecise (~30% flow volume error, at best) and hindered by a lot of manual manipulations making it not reproducible along time and machine users.

Both techniques have disadvantages, making it difficult to obtain a good flow estimate. In the clinics, color flow Doppler is used as a mere location and speed rough indicator. I tried to solve this by including the vessel shape in a mathematical model, which makes the automated method surprisingly practical and efficient on those preliminary tests.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: