Anecdotal example: A few years ago, my workplace at the time (a bookstore near a university in NYC) decided to try that payment method Square used to have that let you check in to Square when you enter a store and then just "pay with your face" or whatever. Sounded neat, I knew some folks who loved to pay for things that way in NYC at coffee shops and such, and the Square rep told us about all the other places near us that were adopting this. So we figured what the hell, jumped on in, got some iPad bundles from Square to use for this, and I was tasked with setting it up. Just a few weeks (!) after we had set it up, Square discontinued that service. Needless to say, ever since then, that bookstore has been very apprehensive about "new tech". Why bother investing time and effort into something new if it could vanish at any moment?
Also, few bigs target small business because, let's be honest, they're a pain to work with at scale, each one of them brings variations to the base product flavor but no budget to implement them.
Hence, loads of them run off custom excel sheets.
I once proposed to have a sort of web excel with security controls and a way to let authenticated guests to work on a subset of cells as a way to move small businness online leaving control to them of their process implementation but couldn't find a sponsor.
I think a fundamental grasp of relational databases is a very handy skill.
Did your employer at least ask for a refund from Square?
The resolution of an A4 piece of paper is a crisp 3508px x 2480px. For comparison, my MacBook Air is about a third of that at 1440px x 900px.
And, the processes companies have developed over years are tailored to that medium. While tech has gotten drastically cheaper in recent years, it still needs to get cheaper still for most businesses.
Not to mention how infinitely more convenient paper is to handle than laptops, and while I can easily spread 10 A4 pages in front of me to look at them simultaneously, I doubt my company will buy me 9 more computers to do the equivalent "digital" thing...
That's why I occasionally even print out code - usually when I know I'll spend a lot of time changing a particular file, and I'm having a hard time understanding it or maintaining focus. Paper + color pens facilitate thinking better than an open IDE.
People nowadays laugh at how people in Star Trek always had multiple PADDs and sorted through them like a stack of papers or books, but at the end of the day trying to cross reference several sources to do work on a single iPad can be very frustrating.
If you placed a magnet on the back of them you can throw one on the wall when you get home and it could detect it's location in the room and start serving as some other systems interface.. like a thermostat or something. Then pick it up on your way out the door and it connects to your phone or laptop.
Even though I love using cool and new tech I often ask first, "can a spreadsheet do this?" Or as is often the case now, a Google Doc spreadsheet.
For example, our office TV dashboard is just Chrome with an off-the-shelf plugin that cycles through open tabs that are mostly display Google Sheets.
It has two benefits:
- It took almost no time at all to set up and 0 code
- Non-technical people can update the numbers easily
Plus Google has an API so if we wanted to add data to the sheets programmatically we could.
Simple is better oftentimes.
They pay suppliers with cash or cheques, they pay employees with cash or cheques, they take orders over the phone or via walk ins.
There are a few companies like Sage Software that do have all in one solutions for self employed to SMB's but again they still require quite a bit of time investment to manage.
It's also important to note that many SMB's at least usually "computerize" (jesus what is this the 80's) at least one thing and that's accounting primarily for tax reasons but most of them don't maintain their own books for this purpose and use an accounting firm so whilst tech is use the 500 SMB's that use a single accounting firm don't need to buy their own accounting software since most firms aimed at SMB's would offer a SAAS accounting platform or some way to upload your spreadsheets.
I would really want to know how much business would some car mechanic in pleasantville missouri would see from having a web page.
In particular with car mechanic I would like to know the cost of basic services like tire rotation. I know it's $20-$30 at a major brandname, but I could use a local shop so I don't have to drive out of my way. Some car dealers service departments now have online services to schedule appointments and such, I think half of that can be repurposed for a small car mechanic shop as well.
First, many SMB owners are highly technophobic. No matter how good your product is, if they straight out fear technology, you aren't going to get anywhere with them.
SMBs, by definition, are small, and many run on credit card debt during the slow months. They don't have the luxury of finding investments like a tech company. Since most of them are bootstrapped, it is hard to ask for $5k / month from SMBs. If they can hire on 3 people for the same price, where do you think they are going to spend that money?
Unfortunately, many SMBs are stuck in a hard place with tech. The tech they can afford is pure trash, a total displeasure to use, crashes on a weekly basis, and so obviously bad that no one needs a math degree to understand that this product is a money pit, and likely ends up costing more to use than it would if everyone was doing things by hand.
On the opposite end, the products that are worthwhile to use are a) too expensive and b) the technology companies don't want to play small ball, so the SMBs they talk to tend to walk away feeling disrespected.
When you have a technophobic, cautious SMB owner as a customer, playing a game of "push and see it break" isn't going to work. These products end up stalling out the entire business for a morning, and the costs of paying for employees not working, then tacking on overtime, reflects poorly on these products.
I totally believe that the SMB space is ripe for massive disruption. The current tech offerings are old, buggy, slower than molasses in winter, and doesn't work as promised. The problem is, who can get to the gate first with a product that is cheap, productive, and obviously not the product of people with no domain knowledge.
I'd remove the word "current" because almost every tech offering they've had has been awful ranging from the thing someone's nephew built to the website someone hacked together to Quickbooks.
As a result, even the non-technophobes are hesitant to jump in. It becomes a matter of "the devil you know" as opposed to hating tech in general.
And at the same time, they probably have tech in their lives - like their iPhone - which "just works" most of the time and the contrast is even more frustrating.
