Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How to Get into Natural Language Processing (ycombinator.com)
58 points by craigcannon 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





There are a ton of libraries and tools available for NLP, so I feel that side is relatively mature.

What I want are more tools for Natural Language Generation. Can anyone recommend some good ones? (beyond what's on Wikipedia)

reply


How? just get started working on a fun problem. A good place to start is keyword extraction. You don't need a PhD or expensive tools. All you need is some free time and willingness to read some cool stuff.

Copy a few articles into text files and get working on implementing some of these methods until you have enough of an understanding to construct your own methods for the fun of it.

Here's some good reading material:

https://www.facebook.com/notes/facebook-engineering/under-th...

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Stuart_Rose/publication...

http://cdn.intechopen.com/pdfs/5338.pdf

https://arxiv.org/pdf/1603.03827v1.pdf

https://www.quora.com/Sentiment-Analysis-What-are-the-good-w...

http://hrcak.srce.hr/file/207669

http://nlp.stanford.edu/fsnlp/promo/colloc.pdf

https://arxiv.org/ftp/cs/papers/0410/0410062.pdf

http://delivery.acm.org/10.1145/1120000/1119383/p216-hulth.p...

Edit: Don't get deterred by the math formulas in these papers. They look far more complicated than they actually are.

reply


Another fun thing is to paste article text into some API, like the Watson demo, so you can see what kinds of things are possible:

https://alchemy-language-demo.mybluemix.net/

I played around with this a bit to develop https://www.findlectures.com, so knowing what works/doesn't work there I'm developing some NLP scripts to support my use cases.

reply


Thank you very much for the reading material

reply


I think "Paths" is a terrific idea. There have been times where I've wanted to do a "first principles" look at a topic but don't want to go back through my HN upvotes. "Paths" allows for a curated and practical advice-driven jumping off point. Looking forward to more content. Best of luck with it!

reply


Fun problem: Write a parser for the English language. See it fail at tweets :)

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: