Neocities was actually launched and bootstrapped on HN about 3 years ago, and donations from HN users bankrolled the first year of operating it. Things have been going really well, the site is growing and still sustains it's own existence through donations and supporter accounts.
I still work on the site heavily. We're launching some big features soon (more space, Github webhook deploys, etc.). We just finished migrating to SSL (for everything, including hosted sites).
I've had to do some pretty crazy stuff to make the site work, some of which is not documented well and I think the HN crowd would find pretty interesting. For example, we figured out how to run our own global anycast network for "cheap". I would love to share how to do that with people, there is approximately zero information online or in books on operating anycast networks.
My new years resolution was to get better at writing about some of the crazy tech I've had to do for the site. If you're interested, there's an RSS feed you can subscribe to for our blog where it will be posted in the future: https://blog.neocities.org/feed.xml
Again, thanks go to HN. Site literally wouldn't exist without it.
I do work very intentionally on not living in the past, though. The epiphany that led me to Neocities was that creating your own weird static HTML site was not an anachronistic activity, but rather something that was simply too early for it's time. I think it has become relevant and modern because of the massive improvements to HTML/CSS/JS.
Then pad the bill a lot of misc other nonsense: legal liability insurance, ARIN fees, LLC registration, a literal fax machine (for DMCA compliance), monitoring, etc. Grand total will hover around $1000.
Not too bad for 110,000 web sites. I can also double our bandwidth capacity for about $200/mo in less than a few hours if I needed to in a pinch.
Personally, I don't have any reason to use Neocities but I am enormously happy that it exists. Geocities and Angelfire and all of those weird web sandboxes are where I first wrote code, and what led me to pursue software engineering as a career.
