Neocities: Free, modern Geocities reboot (neocities.org)
39 points by matthberg 1 hour ago





Hi! I started Neocities. I read HN regularly.

Neocities was actually launched and bootstrapped on HN about 3 years ago, and donations from HN users bankrolled the first year of operating it. Things have been going really well, the site is growing and still sustains it's own existence through donations and supporter accounts.

I still work on the site heavily. We're launching some big features soon (more space, Github webhook deploys, etc.). We just finished migrating to SSL (for everything, including hosted sites).

I've had to do some pretty crazy stuff to make the site work, some of which is not documented well and I think the HN crowd would find pretty interesting. For example, we figured out how to run our own global anycast network for "cheap". I would love to share how to do that with people, there is approximately zero information online or in books on operating anycast networks.

My new years resolution was to get better at writing about some of the crazy tech I've had to do for the site. If you're interested, there's an RSS feed you can subscribe to for our blog where it will be posted in the future: https://blog.neocities.org/feed.xml

Again, thanks go to HN. Site literally wouldn't exist without it.

I'm sure you've heard this a million times by now, but I first got into web development because of Geocities in the mid-90s as a very young kid. Looking back, it was almost certainly the gateway drug that led me down the path to where I am today. So it's nice to know that something like this still exists and might inspire the next generation of programmers.

Same here. HTML was my first language. I missed the creativity of the old web. Going from wide open blank slates to 140 characters is not my definition of progress.

I do work very intentionally on not living in the past, though. The epiphany that led me to Neocities was that creating your own weird static HTML site was not an anachronistic activity, but rather something that was simply too early for it's time. I think it has become relevant and modern because of the massive improvements to HTML/CSS/JS.

How much does hosting costs you at this moment?

Just hosting, about $550/mo, once we launch the new infrastructure.

Then pad the bill a lot of misc other nonsense: legal liability insurance, ARIN fees, LLC registration, a literal fax machine (for DMCA compliance), monitoring, etc. Grand total will hover around $1000.

Not too bad for 110,000 web sites. I can also double our bandwidth capacity for about $200/mo in less than a few hours if I needed to in a pinch.

Original discussion from Neocities' launch: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=5918724

Personally, I don't have any reason to use Neocities but I am enormously happy that it exists. Geocities and Angelfire and all of those weird web sandboxes are where I first wrote code, and what led me to pursue software engineering as a career.

Same! Homestead and Geocities were just enough to introduce me to Frontpage and Dreamweaver, and a year or two later I ended up becoming a web standards nerd. Fast forward fifteen years and I'm managing other engineers now.

