reply
I don't think Alexa traffic rankings would correlate all that well to quality.
Grouping them by specialization instead of company name might be interesting, and possibly could be done using some company data set or with text analysis.
I think it'd be interesting to import the OPML file into a separate RSS reader (so not to pollute my already quite large list of subscriptions) and comb through the daily individual posts.
These types of lists are good for people who do nothing but submit to HN/Reddit/Voat all day when they should be working. O:-)
reply