A Curated List of Software Engineering Blogs (github.com)
28 points by titomc 3 hours ago





This is so overwhelming! I wonder how feasible it would be to get Alexa traffic rankings or something similar to prioritize the list? I'm guessing the subdomains might be an issue but there's so much content here I don't know where to start (other than the blogs I already read of course).

Yes, it is a bit much (I hate that people nowadays use the "curated" label for lists that seem like they just collected everything they could find for a category. Which is fine, but not curated)

I don't think Alexa traffic rankings would correlate all that well to quality.

Grouping them by specialization instead of company name might be interesting, and possibly could be done using some company data set or with text analysis.

Page views would be helpful, how often they are updated, topics covered, and maybe even voting.

I always try to subscribe to individual blogs whenever I see individual posts make it on HackerNews. It gives me a good pool of stuff to look at that often gets overlooked.

I think it'd be interesting to import the OPML file into a separate RSS reader (so not to pollute my already quite large list of subscriptions) and comb through the daily individual posts.

me too and I found this very useful with the 'engineering_blogs.opml'

There are too many blogs for this list to be useful.

I don't think so. For the individual blogs, most people only write one or two a month. If you import the OPML into RSS OWL, you can go through and look for stuff that interests you. If you find a blog that frequently has interesting stuff, add the feed to your primary on-line reader.

These types of lists are good for people who do nothing but submit to HN/Reddit/Voat all day when they should be working. O:-)

