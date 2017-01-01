It would bring a lot more attention to whats going on and let the community start policing bad behavior by maintainers.
He even mentions how contributors will often not modify their PRs according to maintainer and view code review as a rubber-stamp. I rarely see this happening on Github - because PRs are a product feature. They've already spent time designing the feature just right to convey what the contract of a PR is, so the linux kernel maintainers don't have to. The README would also have a giant "Contributors" heading outlining the guidelines that everyone can see.
This is really a UI problem. But projects from Linux/Apache consistently refuse to acknowledge its importance.
reply
The entire concept of a 'pull request' is a very recent fad, one with many drawbacks -- most of which have been enumerated by the very development teams you're insisting should adopt PRs. The largest single problem with PRs is the implication that we all have git repositories with a shared authentication mechanism. It's very difficult to enforce this sort of thing in a developer environment as diverse as these large projects have.
Sending patches via SMTP is arguably the most inclusive possible development model and I really value its availability in projects to which I contribute.
Speaking from personal experience as a somewhat new maintainer for a large project (we were #3 in PRs for all of GitHub last year[1]), modern tooling and aggressive automation decrease the amount of busywork substantially. I also have a relatively large amount of independence in my decisions as a maintainer, but this hasn't translated into an absence of oversight or fractured quality standards.
[1]: https://blog.jessfraz.com/post/analyzing-github-pull-request...
Regarding a) the opposite can be the case (for the maintainer!). Regarding b) the question is (as always) whether the patches are actually necessary or just some activity.
The problem is far more complex than this blog post acknowledges.
It would bring a lot more attention to whats going on and let the community start policing bad behavior by maintainers.
He even mentions how contributors will often not modify their PRs according to maintainer and view code review as a rubber-stamp. I rarely see this happening on Github - because PRs are a product feature. They've already spent time designing the feature just right to convey what the contract of a PR is, so the linux kernel maintainers don't have to. The README would also have a giant "Contributors" heading outlining the guidelines that everyone can see.
This is really a UI problem. But projects from Linux/Apache consistently refuse to acknowledge its importance.
reply