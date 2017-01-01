Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Maintainers Don't Scale (ffwll.ch)
49 points by diegocg 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





Here's an idea, somewhat tangential - modernize the freaking dev tools. It frustrates me that these projects still use mailing lists and have no sane UI to track issues, submit PRs like Github, or maybe a Gitter channel for ad-hoc chat/questions.

It would bring a lot more attention to whats going on and let the community start policing bad behavior by maintainers.

He even mentions how contributors will often not modify their PRs according to maintainer and view code review as a rubber-stamp. I rarely see this happening on Github - because PRs are a product feature. They've already spent time designing the feature just right to convey what the contract of a PR is, so the linux kernel maintainers don't have to. The README would also have a giant "Contributors" heading outlining the guidelines that everyone can see.

This is really a UI problem. But projects from Linux/Apache consistently refuse to acknowledge its importance.

reply


I know this is not a popular statement on Hacker News, but this development model existed for dozens of years before Github, and it will persist long after Github is gone.

The entire concept of a 'pull request' is a very recent fad, one with many drawbacks -- most of which have been enumerated by the very development teams you're insisting should adopt PRs. The largest single problem with PRs is the implication that we all have git repositories with a shared authentication mechanism. It's very difficult to enforce this sort of thing in a developer environment as diverse as these large projects have.

Sending patches via SMTP is arguably the most inclusive possible development model and I really value its availability in projects to which I contribute.

reply


There are tools that get used by maintainers. For example, patchwork is used by many subsystem trees to track patches and the discussion around them. And those maintainers that fix bugs (and who are getting paid for it, as opposed to bugs that get fixed for free), do generally use some bug tracking system, but it tends to be one specific for the production kernel tree or product tree. Yes, that means that there is some duplication of effort, but the fact of the matter is that people don't use the upstream kernel tree directly for any product or production service, so having a bugzilla tree for that only makes sense if you have a large team of people who are exclusively working on upstream --- and often times, that's not the case.

reply


The title is slightly misleading - the author mostly critiques the maintainer model used by Linux, not the broader model of "maintainer" used in OSS.

Speaking from personal experience as a somewhat new maintainer for a large project (we were #3 in PRs for all of GitHub last year[1]), modern tooling and aggressive automation decrease the amount of busywork substantially. I also have a relatively large amount of independence in my decisions as a maintainer, but this hasn't translated into an absence of oversight or fractured quality standards.

[1]: https://blog.jessfraz.com/post/analyzing-github-pull-request...

reply


This is a pretty one sided view of the problem. I don't see many arguments apart from a) "our model avoids burnout" and b) "it is easier to apply wholesale patches".

Regarding a) the opposite can be the case (for the maintainer!). Regarding b) the question is (as always) whether the patches are actually necessary or just some activity.

The problem is far more complex than this blog post acknowledges.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: