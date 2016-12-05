[1] http://www.mercurynews.com/2016/12/05/usc-professor-killed-g...
nobody comes out of this looking good.
Showing up in the middle of the night and forcing him to a mental health facility against his will? Harvard investigators taking his writings? People believing he could be spiking their coffee with poison?
It just sounds bizarre and German seems to be the real victim.
I have no idea since both stories seem plausible. That said, this portion stood out to me:
"
In January 2016, a postdoctoral researcher reported that German asked her to perform a tedious task, which she believed was disrespectful, leading to a dispute. German was “red in the face and shaking with rage,” she said in her sworn statement.
"
Reading the docket NO. 1681CV01640 shows:
"
The Lab Manager, LaLonde, who would have seen German daily (until May 21, 2016), described plaintiff as "odd sometimes in his behavior, but nothing requiring immediate action, no danger to himself or anyone."
"
"
how they should treat him better and how he deserves things other people should not have. This behavior has lasted for a while.
"
That makes me question exactly who is the real victim. There doesn't seem to be enough evidence to know for sure. I've seen both types of things. I've seen advisors sabotage their pupils. I've seen pupils blame their advisors when things didn't go their way.
I'm sure we've all heard how Robert Openheimer tried to poison his tutor at Cambridge. Unrelated, but still worth mentioning is also a suspicious suicide of a former lover of his.
Openheimer got out of trouble, despite the attempted murder because of his parents influence at Cambridge. It is interesting that this article mentions German was with his parents as well. That swayed me a bit against believing that German was the real victim.
"In the fall of 2015, he took a refresher course in the conduct of science, which covered topics such as ethics and misconduct. The course reminded him that, around June 2015, a member of Rubin’s lab had told him about the alleged data fabrication in the Cell Stem Cell paper."
It "reminded him"? As in, someone told him his supervisor was falsifying data, and that didn't warrant even taking notice until something had to jog your memory? While the general circumstances -- student makes false allegations vs supervisor maliciously treats student -- are both plausible, this one line, if accurate in truth and accurately worded, makes me pretty skeptical.
Allegations of academic misconduct can be a serious, career-ending thing, even if they are dismissed. If German did this maliciously, or even just negligently, Rubin might have been very justly incensed (but getting someone committed of course is completely unjustified).
I'm not sure if it's a problem with education or a problem with reduced authority but I wouldn't see these kind of issues some years ago. I just can't tell if it was because people in the past knew how to behave themselves when in a team or if it was because the PI's had more leeway to get rid of people like German.
Normal people, specially when they have no option but to work in a team, can reach a common ground, and from the article, the PI tried in several meetings to appease the issues and reach that common understanding.
I do see that the PI was also not in the right by sending the mental staff to pick up German in the middle of the night, but that seems to happen after more than one year of trying to solve the conflict with the guy.
All in all, it's quite sad to see a good research team being hurt, because some guy doesn't know how to behave around other people and to see the higher authorities side with the person that started the problems just to look politically correct and go against the "installed power".
It's my belief that in some years from now, when Universities start getting behind in research due these kind of actions, that competition will get into play again and this nonsense will stop.
You can disagree all you want but I'll go with the judge who got all the facts.
Let's remember that he had problems with other people inside the team, not only with the PI.
* People should regain authority - check.
* Political correctness makes the problem worse - check.
* More competition would solve the problem - check.
Someone should make a bingo game for comments like this.
