How to intercept all Wire voice and video calls (medium.com)
Tl;dr: Wire voice and video chats use SRTP encryption, but the key is transmitted over the Wire server using normal TLS without further authentication checks or Certificate Pinning. A Wire employee or malicious government could MitM the claimed end to end encryption.

