How to intercept all Wire voice and video calls
4 points
by
ge0rg
9 minutes ago
ge0rg
6 minutes ago
Tl;dr: Wire voice and video chats use SRTP encryption, but the key is transmitted over the Wire server using normal TLS without further authentication checks or Certificate Pinning. A Wire employee or malicious government could MitM the claimed end to end encryption.
