Why Introverts Are Better at Sales Than Extroverts (inc.com)
This is a weak argument and frankly the introvert extrovert juxtaposition is trite at this point. The article sounds like frustrated happy hour conjecture by somebody who has never actually worked in sales. Cherry picks a lot in order to make its case. Yes selling takes a lot more than a smile and persistence. But why can't extroverts be good at research and listening? What if you're driven and enjoy a good balance of quiet time and social time? It’s rare that anyone is this binary and thinking that way is ignorant and kind of rude. You’re essentially saying “extroverts are dumb they don’t know as much as they should”. Come on. And also there will always be some form of cold calling in sales. The point is not literally the call, its finding a way to introduce yourself to a complete stranger and create a relationship. Whether thats through email, the phone, or walking up to someone at a conference, there will always be some version of this. If you’re relying on landing pages and conversion optimization to sell at all scales of software, someone else is going to beat you by knowing a guy who knows the CTO, or being the nephew of a VP, or having the guts to walk up to someone at an event.

Theres obviously a lot to learn from archetypal human behavior, but when it’s presented like this it just falls flat.

Every good salesman I've ever met has either been an extrovert, or acted the part to a tee.

As an anecdote, my heavily extroverted brother in law is the best salesman I know. He went door-to-door in San Diego selling pest removal services. He would net over $80,000 in commissions over a summer.

Maybe it's different in B2B, but in B2C the best salesmen I've seen have always been extroverts.

> Customers hate being cajoled or manipulated into buying something they don't want.

I, personally, even hate when I actually buy something that I wanted, but was pressed by the seller at the same time. It takes away my joy of buying, of deciding, of choosing.

I wouldn't necessarily say that technology has cold calling obsolete. We sell a SaaS platform, and despite doing lots of online marketing, we still get a lot of business by having salespeople ring up companies who we think would benefit from using our software and pitching it to them.

Can't say it's a task that appeals to me, but it does seem to be fairly effective.

If you're an introvert like me and want to explore sales more I highly recommend "The Secret of Selling Anything" by Harry Browne Check out this book on Goodreads: The Secret of Selling Anything https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/17622965-the-secret-of-s...

He lays out the sales process in a very logical manner that I have not seen elsewhere. Before I read this book I too had the impression that sales was about manipulation and this book completely changed my view on it.

Extroverts can also research, listen and adapt.

