* You can't add multiple folders to a project. This is fucking irritating.
* The git plugin doesn't work on subfolders - IE because of problem number one, I put a group of (say, microservices) into a parent folder and add that, which in turn breaks the Git plugin.
If you can ignore those things it's bloody brilliant. Obviously after you've added a bunch of extensions and stuff to spruce it up.
1) Uses Chrome's font renderer - it looks terrible on Windows
2) Indent = Tab size
3) Themes can't properly customize some key on-screen assets
Other than that the add-on ecosystem can be a bit fiddly, and you won't find syntax highlighting for more oddball things that you'd 100% find for vim or Emacs.
Oh, and sometimes it ends up using 100% of the CPU in the V8 GC. Might be add-on related.
There are some pretty good github pages out there to help configure your vimrc into a monster. Ultimate vimrc is a pretty good baseline if you take the time to trime away some cruft.
All I can of (off the top of my head) is slower and chews more memory but is open source.
