Supercharge your Sublime Text 3 to increase your productivity (hackernoon.com)
That's a pretty neat article. Currently I'm trying to get away from Sublime because it's closed source. I considered Lime Text, the OSS clone, but that project seems to be dead. So I settled for vim. I'm still not as productive as with Sublime, but I'm getting there. Does anybody know a similar article for vim or other editors?

Komodo Edit has all this features and more, and it's OSS project... also has a vim-compatibility mode, so you can train your vim skills in IDE-like environment, it makes the learning curve easier on you...

I'm using Visual Studio Code and absolutely loving it. If you document your code (JSDoc) etc, the IntelliSense is absolutely fantastic. There's a vibrant plugin community, the only flaws I have found so far:

* You can't add multiple folders to a project. This is fucking irritating. * The git plugin doesn't work on subfolders - IE because of problem number one, I put a group of (say, microservices) into a parent folder and add that, which in turn breaks the Git plugin.

If you can ignore those things it's bloody brilliant. Obviously after you've added a bunch of extensions and stuff to spruce it up.

My flaws:

1) Uses Chrome's font renderer - it looks terrible on Windows

2) Indent = Tab size

3) Themes can't properly customize some key on-screen assets

Other than that the add-on ecosystem can be a bit fiddly, and you won't find syntax highlighting for more oddball things that you'd 100% find for vim or Emacs.

Oh, and sometimes it ends up using 100% of the CPU in the V8 GC. Might be add-on related.

1b) Electron is horrible bloat. Sublime uses 70 (idle) to 250 (lots of tabs) mb. VS Code and Atom both use 200-300Mb even when idling.


This article seems to mostly be about searching, manipulating words and lines, etc. If that's what you're looking for, vimtutor is a pretty good place to start. It should be available from the command line if you've installed vim.

There are some pretty good github pages out there to help configure your vimrc into a monster. Ultimate vimrc is a pretty good baseline if you take the time to trime away some cruft.

not related to vim, but try Visual Studio code. Once you personalize its shortcut key bindings (which everyone I know does), it's way better IDE than sublime/atom/etc. It has code definition 'peeking' (staying on the same file while 'peeking' on definition), reference peeking, renaming, etc.

It's too bad Atom isn't as fast or faster than Sublime Text 3. I just can't go back to Sublime Text now, Atom is good enough.

What does Atom bring to the party that Sublime Text 3 doesn't?

All I can of (off the top of my head) is slower and chews more memory but is open source.

Visual Studio Code?

