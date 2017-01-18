Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Solaris 12 removed from Oracle roadmap, Solaris 11.next planned as next release (theregister.co.uk)
12 points by hunterjrj 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Seems like the rumours [0] [1] were true.

[0] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13079370

[1] https://www.thelayoff.com/t/KTCW4qz

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: