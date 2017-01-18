Hacker News
Solaris 12 removed from Oracle roadmap, Solaris 11.next planned as next release
12 points
by
hunterjrj
1 hour ago
kogepathic
19 minutes ago
Seems like the rumours [0] [1] were true.
[0]
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13079370
[1]
https://www.thelayoff.com/t/KTCW4qz
