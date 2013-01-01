Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Little Snitch 3 – Protect your privacy (obdev.at)
I tried an earlier version of this and was a bit disappointed by the (apparent?) lack of information regarding these connections from applications, since there's so much going on on OS X and it's hard to tell what's legitimate and what isn't. It would be great if we could record traffic on a per-application/process basis and display it comfortably, or even have some built-in heuristics to identify common tasks like "Firefox update check" or "iCloud authentication".

It's very similar to the venerable "Spybot S&D" on Windows (the "TeaTimer" functionality, now apparently called "Live Protection": https://www.safer-networking.org).

I have the same thing with system monitors. So many processes for which I have no idea if they're legit.

Why are OSX applications in general so bad at telling website users which platforms they support? Like always, I have to keep digging around in the website, just to find out that it only runs on OSX...

Does anyone know a similar utility for Ubuntu/Linux systems? Paid or free, doesn't matter.

Perhaps they thought the screenshots made it clear enough; like this one: https://www.obdev.at/Images//littlesnitch/index/alert_on_scr... shows Little Snitch blocking iTunes (with an Aqua-styled UI).

Although I'll admit it doesn't mention what OS or what version except a small line on the downloads page:

    Runs on OS X Yosemite (10.10) and later, including macOS Sierra (10.12).

The same can be said about Windows programs very often. And about your second question: ufw goes in that direction but is not exactly the same as Little Snitch.

Douane Firewall

Crossing my fingers that someone knows of an alternative for Linux, but my hunch is, it'll be some crazy iptables scripts or something :/

I was looking for such an app out of curiosity a while ago and found douanne. Never used it myself, but it was open source and had similar features.

http://alternativeto.net/software/zone-alarm/?platform=linux

Firejail might be worth a try.

Yes, I would buy a Linux version of this. I use UFW, but it requires a lot of work. A gui with that network monitor would be great.

I'd argue it's sort of… insanely clear, when clicking on the download page, that there is no version available.

You are right but it's likely most people wasted a few minutes reading about it before discovering this?

Ah, the price of Running Ubuntu/OSX/Windows....it always bites you in the ass.

This is like the B2B SaaS marketspace - it's almost taken for granted that your app integrates with Salesforce. People are surprised if it isn't.

However, anyone who runs, Microsoft CRM, SugarCRM, Netsuite, etc. - are all used to hearing "Sorry, we don't integrate with X". I'd say ubuntu falls into a similar category....

This is a prime example on how to make a landing page for a product. I understand what you are selling and why I would want it. The product looks great and I think I'll try it out after work.

Excellent product, but needs some kind of rule sharing feature. There are so many network requests from different components that it can be overwhelming knowing what to allow.

Or something like blacklists for known offender programs.

Definitely agree. I like the idea of it, but when I installed it for the first time and rebooted, it fired off so many confirmation requests for various cryptic services I had no idea what they were, I removed it just as soon as I'd managed to click through them all.

Little Snitch is at once both great and horrifying. If you watch the day to day stuff that happens on MacOS, you'll see that Apple's reputation for security and user privacy is a pretty low bar. Aside from the constantly pinging Apple defaults, so many third party apps are just all the time phoning home to corporate servers when they're not even in use. Chrome can really just look for updates when I open it, not check in with Google about god knows what every thirty minutes.

How does this work? Does it override the networking DLLs to proxy the socket creation calls?

Like any other firewall... It's a kext (OS X kernel plugin)

Objective Development (the developers) are a nice company, also providing V-USB - a bitbanging USB implementation for AVR microcontrollers without USB support. https://www.obdev.at/products/vusb/index.html

Please steal this idea and make a product; I'll be your first paying customer:

Data Loss Protection (DLP) for retail consumers.

DLP (see http://whatis.techtarget.com/definition/data-loss-prevention... for a definition) goes beyond what Little Snitch does and does packet inspection to ensure that credit card numbers (for example) are never sent out from your network / box. Ideally, you can add regular expressions to define other PII that shouldn't be allowed to be sent out (your name, address, etc;).

DLP products exist for corporate use, but I don't know of any lightweight + inexpensive one for personal use.

WireShark, Fiddler or Charles can incorporate this functionality, if I am not wrong. Not sure how one would MITM SSL with WireShark, though.

That is an interesting approach. But the simplest encryption (e.g. a simple XOR) will go around this problem very easily.

Serious question: Can I use only profiles (e.g. no connection until VPN is connected) and the rest of the time Little Snitch should behave like it's not installed? I'm not a big fan of watching every connection... have done this in the distant past with Zone Alarm and Windows and it was more bothering than anything else. I also doubt it increases my personal security a lot.... especially when I think about my normal Android phone which is sitting beside my PC.

Those of you who own Little Snitch...do you regularly block outgoing connections from applications you regularly use?

Yes - anything that doesn't need to be accessing the internet. Plus Google things that phone home. It's fun to watch them get frustrated and light up red in the activity monitor as they desperately try to send back metrics.

I have used Little Snitch for quite a while, then switched to Hands Off because I liked its interface a bit better and the ability to set a rule that would clear at reboot was a win. I regularly block outgoing connections; tracking attempts by Google, Apple & Microsoft (no PowerPoint, you don't need to check in to Skype at each launch...), limiting a lot of apps to loopback connections rather than full outgoing connectivity, etc.

Another benefit is that once I get over the initial rule configuration hump (and it is a real PITA for the first week or two) what I end up seeing are the anomalies and so I can pay closer attention to what has changed or where something is trying to connect that I might want to think about.

> the ability to set a rule that would clear at reboot was a win

Little Snitch provides that: https://www.obdev.at/Images//littlesnitch/index/more_feature...

> limiting a lot of apps to loopback connections rather than full outgoing connectivity

and that

I have blocked everything Adobe Lightroom and its little cloud friends try to do, except on install to validate key. And a bunch of other apps / Apple services. If it wasn't for Little Snitch I wouldn't feel at ease running Mac instead of Linux. For me MacOS is a decent compromise between privacy and convenience because of Little Snitch. (Except that I implicitly add to the problem by accepting Mac in my life, leading by example and all that. Still struggling with that. But I tell myself I have bigger fish to fry.)

Question: Do you use an Android phone? Just saying.... you have much bigger problems on this kind of devices.

> you have much bigger problems on this kind of devices.

Which might be true, but two wrongs do not make one right. I.e., leaking data on mobile devices does not make leaking data on laptop ok.

Absolutely. Every now and then I have to click a few buttons, but that's OK. I like knowing what installed programs are doing.

People do it for pirated copies of Adobe software because of how much it phones home. Do a quick google search and you'll find many sn/crack/warez (do people still use that word?) instructions talk about editing hosts files or installing Little Snitch.

I do it even though I have legal copies of Microsoft Office and Adobe software. It is incredible how often these apps send around data even while I am not using them and have no live.com account.

How did you get around not having live.com for MS Office? I've got the retail box of 2016 for Mac (not the 365 one) and it still required me to make one :(

At every launch, it connects to login.live.com and live.com.akadns.net.

I do. I often don't like ms products sending crash information but need those updates. It's manual but something I prefer.

I am always impressed how many connections Microsoft Office for Mac tries to open when starting it.

Yes, lots. It's amazing what makes (/tries to make) connections over the course of a day.

I'm looking at you Adobe Software.

i block all desktop apps from accessing google analytics. Don't want my desktop activities to be tracked with google analytics.

No, I use it for monitoring only.

Yes, I do, why?

Little Snitch is a fantastic way for people to shoot themselves in the foot.

Most people using it have no clue what they are doing, block random things, and prevent software from working as expected. Not only this can make things less secure by breaking features such as automatic updates, it also makes developer's life miserable by having to provide support to people running their software in a half broken environment.

I don't buy this argument. The canonical usecase is to block a program from accessing the internet at all. It blocks updates, sure, but you still end up more secure if there's no network in or out at all. Local applications should be able to deal with running offline.

Something like this would be brilliant on Android. Anyone know anything related?

It'd be great if it was for non-root too, but I'm not sure if it's possible.

I think this is not possible by design (every app can go online). Adguard (which is an adblocker, runs without root) is installing a local VPN where you can add rules but I think (but not sure) you cannot distinguish between which program makes this request. So with this local VPN approach you can block certain domains/IPs with rules system wide.

oh maybe you have luck. Just found this: mobiwol http://android.stackexchange.com/a/40926/57180

why was this posted today? I bought Little Snitch 3 in January 2013. I was thinking maybe this was a new major version but it's not.

Any similar software recommendations for Windows?

Glasswire - https://www.glasswire.com/

Glasswire is fantastic but the most useful features cost $50, FYI

Not really anything that equals it, which is a surprise and a shame. The closest thing I've found is Net Limiter 4.

https://www.netlimiter.com/

Comodo is super bloated but if you can make it through installation without installing Bonzi Buddy three times it has a nice feature set, for free

unfortunately nothing comparable to little snitch that I could find.

In windows I use the built in windows firewall with WFC[1] to configure it but as much as it gives you a notification when an app tries to connect to somewhere, due to how it works it unfortunately blocks the request first and gives you the notification later, so you always have to retry/restart the offending app unlike little snitch where the app remains waiting while you decide if you want to let it connect or not.

This said I would not use windows without it, these days most applications seem to want to phone home all the time for some reason.

1- http://www.binisoft.org/wfc.php

Not nearly as good, but at least it uses the built in Windows Firewall. https://tinywall.pados.hu/

The issue with Tinywall is it won't alert you when it's blocking apps.

Since a lot of Windows apps are a conglomeration of EXEs just whitelisting the main app is often not enough.

Comodo is WAY more bloated than Tinywall but I use it because I can set it to alert me to everything that tries to access the internet, and choose to block it or not.

ZoneAlarm Firewall ?

Long time LS user and love it - yes the constant notifications will tax your Qi but once you've set up the bulk of your rules it'll give you a lot of peace of mind. Also grab Lingon X if you're serious about control.

I'm currently using LS, but one of the problems I have is that it doesn't support wildcard domain rules. This means ephemeral hosts quickly build up a large number of rules which soon become redundant.

Yes it does. You click the domain in the popup an change it to the part of the domain you need. Then you view your invalid rules and it will show you which rules are no longer needed.

I wish something like this could run at the router level. I am certain my low-end IoT devices are sending out data I don't know about.

Is it open source? Couldn't find anything on their site which is disappointing.

I realize that not everything can be made open source, but I personally don't trust closed source security applications.

What's to trust exactly?

It blocks connections to domains/IPs you want it to, and allows others.

You can easily verify that it behaves correctly with common network tools.

This is not some deep cryptography shit...

What if it doesn't show a specific application making requests? What if it chooses to not do that? How do we know?

I don't trust that it's not doing data collection of it's own.

exactly. how can one be sure that it doesn't use the network for its own nefarious purposes while hiding its own network activity ?

Watch network traffic from a box with LS installed.


No, it's a commercial app (and an age old OS X staple, been using it for over a decade).

