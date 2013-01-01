It's very similar to the venerable "Spybot S&D" on Windows (the "TeaTimer" functionality, now apparently called "Live Protection": https://www.safer-networking.org).
Does anyone know a similar utility for Ubuntu/Linux systems? Paid or free, doesn't matter.
Although I'll admit it doesn't mention what OS or what version except a small line on the downloads page:
Runs on OS X Yosemite (10.10) and later, including macOS Sierra (10.12).
This is like the B2B SaaS marketspace - it's almost taken for granted that your app integrates with Salesforce. People are surprised if it isn't.
However, anyone who runs, Microsoft CRM, SugarCRM, Netsuite, etc. - are all used to hearing "Sorry, we don't integrate with X". I'd say ubuntu falls into a similar category....
Data Loss Protection (DLP) for retail consumers.
DLP (see http://whatis.techtarget.com/definition/data-loss-prevention... for a definition) goes beyond what Little Snitch does and does packet inspection to ensure that credit card numbers (for example) are never sent out from your network / box. Ideally, you can add regular expressions to define other PII that shouldn't be allowed to be sent out (your name, address, etc;).
DLP products exist for corporate use, but I don't know of any lightweight + inexpensive one for personal use.
WireShark, Fiddler or Charles can incorporate this functionality, if I am not wrong. Not sure how one would MITM SSL with WireShark, though.
Another benefit is that once I get over the initial rule configuration hump (and it is a real PITA for the first week or two) what I end up seeing are the anomalies and so I can pay closer attention to what has changed or where something is trying to connect that I might want to think about.
Little Snitch provides that: https://www.obdev.at/Images//littlesnitch/index/more_feature...
> limiting a lot of apps to loopback connections rather than full outgoing connectivity
and that
Which might be true, but two wrongs do not make one right. I.e., leaking data on mobile devices does not make leaking data on laptop ok.
At every launch, it connects to login.live.com and live.com.akadns.net.
Most people using it have no clue what they are doing, block random things, and prevent software from working as expected. Not only this can make things less secure by breaking features such as automatic updates, it also makes developer's life miserable by having to provide support to people running their software in a half broken environment.
It'd be great if it was for non-root too, but I'm not sure if it's possible.
https://www.netlimiter.com/
In windows I use the built in windows firewall with WFC[1] to configure it but as much as it gives you a notification when an app tries to connect to somewhere, due to how it works it unfortunately blocks the request first and gives you the notification later, so you always have to retry/restart the offending app unlike little snitch where the app remains waiting while you decide if you want to let it connect or not.
This said I would not use windows without it, these days most applications seem to want to phone home all the time for some reason.
1- http://www.binisoft.org/wfc.php
Since a lot of Windows apps are a conglomeration of EXEs just whitelisting the main app is often not enough.
Comodo is WAY more bloated than Tinywall but I use it because I can set it to alert me to everything that tries to access the internet, and choose to block it or not.
It blocks connections to domains/IPs you want it to, and allows others.
You can easily verify that it behaves correctly with common network tools.
This is not some deep cryptography shit...
