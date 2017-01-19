Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The large crack in the Antarctic ice shelf has grown 6 miles (washingtonpost.com)
40 points by grahamel 1 hour ago





I honestly believe the US isn't going to have enough political capital or will to do anything about climate change in next 15-20 years.

What we will have to do regardless is deal with rising storm surges and sea levels. Pretty much every major city will need a significant storm barriers. We should consider land buy back on easily flooded harbor barriers, and perhaps even abandonment of smaller coastal communities.

Unfortunately, the everglades are sunk, and Florida will become increasingly unlivable, as salt water infiltrates almost all groundwater supplies.

Sea levels are expected to rise around 2 feet by 2050 which is not going to have the impact you are suggesting. The largest impact is going to make storm surges which can reach up to 40 feet significantly worse. But, generally causing storms which would have already been bad will be worse will not hit everywhere at the same time.

The US President (as of today) thinks climate change is a hoax - https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/26589529219124838...

Don't assume he is being honest when he says anything. Lying is practically the guys calling card.

That said, he is unlikely to push climate change one way or another. Also, with how cheap solar has gotten coal is on the way out and would take significant subsides to become competitive.

We don't need to DO anything to achieve Doomsday, we need to fail to do enough, in time to prevent the point of no return. I'd say we're right on track.

I presume this is the same crack that we discussed a couple weeks back: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13365211

Is there a prediction model for the coastal line recession over the next few decades? A map with timelines would be great.

For the USA: https://coast.noaa.gov/slr/ (Sorry, no timeline, just predictions by feet).

If the cracking speed continues, it'll brake apart in few weeks.

I'm curious if there are projections on where it'll float after it looses connection, given that certainly there are currents in the region, but I don't think that such huge mass wasn't used in drift calculations earlier.

Do we know how tall the walls of that rift are, and/or whether or not the material filling in the gap is at sea level?

I think it's coming after Trump.

For thousands of years, soothsayers and prophets have predicted the end of the world.

Kind of neat that we get to actually watch it happen and understand they whys and hows.

