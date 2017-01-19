Without severe punishment for doing this, there's little reason to not do it. You and your team can just do a cost-benefit analysis and see if it's worth lying. Why not have a super severe punishment to discourage this type of behavior forever? Say 10% of all revenue since this was in place? This is just another practice that supports big-business. Large firms can easily absorb these kind of minimal fines. To pay they'll layoff the people who had nothing to do with this. Leadership isn't going to be affected by this.
All companies with revenue in the billions should be fined in the billions at minimum. As a society, are we going to allow companies to lie and deceive in the name of "disruption"? We already know how that went once during 2008 (of course it's not the same thing here).
reply
If a company is allowed to break an agreement with no consequences. How do we expect it to abide to the rules?
> As a society, are we going to allow companies to lie and deceive in the name of "disruption"?
I dont' see any disruption in Uber business model. They just offer a service without paying the proper taxes that other companies (taxi) have to pay, and without paying minimum wage or having other guarantees for the employees. That is as old as the rule of law and taxes have existed, the only novelty is that they use an app to do so. And apps have been already out for a while.
Settlements often frustrate me. They seem like a "get out of jail free" card (I know no one is literally going to jail). Especially in Class Action suits. I'm afraid that most large companies just see it as a cost of doing business and prepare accordingly.
I'm not saying I'm a fan of all their business practices, but (at least in Boston) Uber has been a massive improvement over what taxi companies provided.
"NEW UBERX RATES
Uber’s goal is to ensure strong driver earnings and offer the best value to riders. Maintaining low prices will keep demand high into August and September, and help you do more trips during this time. From this promotion, we have learned that a 20% price cut will keep driver earnings higher than May peaks and keep demand at record levels. We have seen similar effects in other cities where lower rates increase trips and increase driver earnings.
In short:
- Average driver earnings will be higher than May levels
- Uber’s 25% promotion to riders will end
- Prices will be reduced by 20% for both riders and drivers"
Seems to be a combination of overestimating the number of rides drivers could get, and underestimating the cost of vehicle ownership.
TechCrunch has a table that shows the comparison between advertised and real earnings: https://techcrunch.com/2017/01/19/uber-settles-ftc-lawsuit-c...
edit: I thought I commented on this story topic before and found this from over two years ago
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=8523104
Without severe punishment for doing this, there's little reason to not do it. You and your team can just do a cost-benefit analysis and see if it's worth lying. Why not have a super severe punishment to discourage this type of behavior forever? Say 10% of all revenue since this was in place? This is just another practice that supports big-business. Large firms can easily absorb these kind of minimal fines. To pay they'll layoff the people who had nothing to do with this. Leadership isn't going to be affected by this.
All companies with revenue in the billions should be fined in the billions at minimum. As a society, are we going to allow companies to lie and deceive in the name of "disruption"? We already know how that went once during 2008 (of course it's not the same thing here).
reply