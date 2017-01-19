Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Uber to pay $20M to settle U.S. claims it misled drivers (reuters.com)
41 points by lis 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 22 comments | favorite





I suspect there's some legal strategy here, but this fine seems pretty meh. The real punishment should be paying them what they advertised: 600,000 * 0.10 (at least 10 percent of all drivers were paid less) * 15/hr (average advertised wage) * 40 hours = 36M minimum. More if you do a more granular analysis. Keep in mind, this is just paying them what they advertised. There should also be a large consequence for lying to begin with.

Without severe punishment for doing this, there's little reason to not do it. You and your team can just do a cost-benefit analysis and see if it's worth lying. Why not have a super severe punishment to discourage this type of behavior forever? Say 10% of all revenue since this was in place? This is just another practice that supports big-business. Large firms can easily absorb these kind of minimal fines. To pay they'll layoff the people who had nothing to do with this. Leadership isn't going to be affected by this.

All companies with revenue in the billions should be fined in the billions at minimum. As a society, are we going to allow companies to lie and deceive in the name of "disruption"? We already know how that went once during 2008 (of course it's not the same thing here).

reply


For a long time in Spain fines for polluting were lower than the cost of actually fixing the issue. As you can expect factories continued polluting. Then that changes to bigger fines or even to stop the factory until the problems were fixed. In no time factories hired people to fix the problems and to make sure that it didn't happen again.

If a company is allowed to break an agreement with no consequences. How do we expect it to abide to the rules?

> As a society, are we going to allow companies to lie and deceive in the name of "disruption"?

I dont' see any disruption in Uber business model. They just offer a service without paying the proper taxes that other companies (taxi) have to pay, and without paying minimum wage or having other guarantees for the employees. That is as old as the rule of law and taxes have existed, the only novelty is that they use an app to do so. And apps have been already out for a while.

reply


IANAL (obviously), but how would the government levy a fine? This is a settlement, so there's no legal wrongdoing, correct? I assume all the charges were dropped?

Settlements often frustrate me. They seem like a "get out of jail free" card (I know no one is literally going to jail). Especially in Class Action suits. I'm afraid that most large companies just see it as a cost of doing business and prepare accordingly.

reply


I can't help myself but I really dislike Uber just for everything they do. Their model is entirely based on exploiting drivers at every corner just to provide users a little bit better service than what taxi companies already did for us. I think with technology we can do better than what Uber does.

reply


> just to provide users a little bit better service than what taxi companies already did for us.

I'm not saying I'm a fan of all their business practices, but (at least in Boston) Uber has been a massive improvement over what taxi companies provided.

reply


In Denver the taxi's are horrible - half the time you smell puke or some horrible odor, the other half you have to wait an hour to just get a ride. I'm not saying I like Uber as a company, nor what they did to drivers, but they (as well as others like Lyft) have created a fresh fast way to get around and it costs the same as a taxi most of the time. It's hard to not flock to that.

reply


Same in the Netherlands. You can expect to pay ~€5 per KM on short drives, the drivers are all foreigners who purely taxi because they get a huge tax cut on the Mercedes they buy and they are always extremely rude. And if they notice you're in a pinch, they'll try to completely price gouge you. Drunk guys want to get home? That's 50 bucks (100/2) for 30km..

reply


I've been scammed by taxis on multiple occasions. Never been scammed by an Uber driver, and I know exactly what I'm paying before I get in.

reply


It's zero sum, that's why Uber is able to do what they do. The drivers get shafted so you can have a cheap ride and Uber can be a billion dollar company.

reply


I drove for them for a while. This is from an old email in 2014, they loved to ignore the costs drivers incur, and slyly referred to earnings instead of profit:

"NEW UBERX RATES

Uber’s goal is to ensure strong driver earnings and offer the best value to riders. Maintaining low prices will keep demand high into August and September, and help you do more trips during this time. From this promotion, we have learned that a 20% price cut will keep driver earnings higher than May peaks and keep demand at record levels. We have seen similar effects in other cities where lower rates increase trips and increase driver earnings.

In short:

- Average driver earnings will be higher than May levels - Uber’s 25% promotion to riders will end - Prices will be reduced by 20% for both riders and drivers"

reply


$33 / US driver... I'd say Uber came out on top here.

reply


And much of the monies won't even go to the drivers.

reply


I wonder if this opens ground for drivers to fill a class-action against Uber.

reply


Pennies for Uber... a $2Bn fine might make them pay attention.

reply


I would like to see where Uber's numbers came from. How did they overestimate wages by such a huge margin? (48% and 39%)

reply


Here's the actual FTC complaint: https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/documents/cases/1523082uber...

Seems to be a combination of overestimating the number of rides drivers could get, and underestimating the cost of vehicle ownership.

reply


Marketing, obviously. They were technically correct, but the figures used were not "median income" (or whatever it is called).

TechCrunch has a table that shows the comparison between advertised and real earnings: https://techcrunch.com/2017/01/19/uber-settles-ftc-lawsuit-c...

reply


Does it matter? They're liars. Whatever justification they used for their lie is irrelevant.

edit: I thought I commented on this story topic before and found this from over two years ago

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=8523104

reply


I wonder if those real numbers were based on a 40 hour week.

reply


They probably faked the numbers to scam people into driving for them and entrench themselves in the market.

reply


... or at least if it was anything different they completely failed to convince the FTC commission ...

reply


It would be interesting to compel companies to publish exhausting anonymous data regarding their contractors. Without such datasets, it's hard to assess reasonably on whether these shemes are used legitimately, or merely to bypass labour regulation.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: