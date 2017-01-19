Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Headmistress scuppered by red tape as she tried to use mobile phone jamming tech (telegraph.co.uk)
This is not a case of red tape. Preventing emergancy signals or signals from other users is illegal, get over it and recoup some of the money wasted on a jammer.

Exactly. Something like this is so blatantly and obviously illegal that it's frankly surprising that anyone even proposed this plan.

Also it's shocking that the article's headline seems to imply that the head is in the right here.

I agree. You try to stop my kid from being able to contact me or the emergency services and my kid won't be in your school.

I went through 10+ years of schooling where I could not immediately contact my parents and I and many others survived just fine. I think that school aged children having mobile devices probably does more harm than good when you factor in cyber bullying. Has there been an occasion where your child has had to contact you in an emergency?


The schools have no landlines and/or public phones, is that what you're saying?


Would be turning a room into big Faraday's cage with the sole purpose of preventing radio communication also illegal? Let's assume people are free to leave the room if they need.

No, but you'd need a better Faraday cage than a microwave.

Why all this tech effort when simple authority and transparency will do? Build a multi-compartment lucite / acrylic (clear) box, where each slot can hold 1 phone. Students enter and turn off phone notifications, put in a cubby, then take their seat. Retrieve phone at end of class.

In certain circumstances - pending family news perhaps - a student might ask and be permitted to keep their phone on their person. If there's other unexpected family emergencies, contact the school, not the student directly. The expectation of being able to bypass the school isn't a fair one to me.

As an occasional educator, I'm quite fond of the "beacuse I said so and I'm paid to tell you what to do" philosophy of having a little leeway with maintaining authority for a group of 10-30 pupils. Behavior doesn't always improve with age. Certain strategies exist for a reason.

Most of the teachers at my daughters' school do this, or at least they use a cardboard box on the desk at the front. All phones in there at the start, pick them up on the way out. Anyone caught taking a sneaky peak at a phone in class gets detention.

The head teacher is talking about bullying happening on social media which is interfering with student's school life.

> Ms Poley said: “Ultimately, all students need to be able to come into school feeling supported and safe and be able to concentrate on the next 13 weeks of study and revision.

> “I will take much stronger exclusion action on any further unnecessary ‘social’ fall-outs which impact on school life and ask you to support us by monitoring mobile phone usage at home.

(Edit: I didn't downvote you.)

Why shouldn't students be allowed to use their phones during class? In college we all had laptops in front of us in every lecture and it didn't stop us from learning.

Because younger children are less disciplined and perhaps not as aware of the harm they are causing themselves by playing candy crush in their maths lesson.

In college you are 18+, mature enough to make your own decisions, at 11 - 17 most (not all) are unable to do this. Why do you need a phone in school anyway? Why do you need twitter or facebook or candycrush so immediately?

Yes in an emergency they would be useful, but lets be honest many people survived their schooldays with a mobile phone so I am not sure why you feel that a 12year old must have a mobile phone with them at all times.

There's no such thing as 'multitasking'. Its just 'not paying attention'. I'd bet dollars to donuts it did stop/impair learning, drastically. To claim otherwise will require some citation?

College is fundamentally different. First of all you're a lot older and more mature and secondly you're there (both in that class and in school in general) because you want to be. Also in many cases you're actually paying to be there (if nothing else with opportunity cost). That gives you entirely different incentives to learn.

Finally there is no consensus about whether or not laptops in lectures help or hinder learning.

This is just nuts.

Looking for a tech solution to a human problem. If a kid in my class was misusing their phone or laptop, I'd just take it away for a period of time. Simple. If they are repeat offenders, I'd throw their screen on the projector. Or read out their chat log :-)

But I'd rather they have internet access than not. Even if it means they use social media.

Yup. It's as if they used technological solution to keep children in class - a door lock. Or to keep them seated and looking at the blackboard - restraints.

She should make use of the draconian UK laws under the Education Act 2010 around mobile phones in schools and just start seizing the phones.

https://wiki.openrightsgroup.org/wiki/Education_Act_2011

http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2011/21/section/2/enacte...

(We haven't heard much about these laws. I don't think most people on HN, even the privacy conscious people in UK have heard much about them.)

What teacher would want to use those powers?

If, as suggested, they're intended for looking at 'sexting' images, then the teacher would be looking at child pornography.

If they delete an image, the evidence is destroyed¹.

"Mr Brown took my phone to look at the pictures I'd sent to <boyfriend>. He's creepy, he stares at me in class" — no thanks!

¹ Ignoring recovery methods

Well, now she will have to use alternatives like .. more interesting lessons. Or taking smartphones at the start of class, that could work too.

reply


Jamming radio is frowned upon. She could create Faraday-cage classrooms though. Maybe start with a study room in the library? :)

I imagine that would even be cheaper.

I think aluminum foil wallpaper might be enough. You could probably force the kids to help you line the walls. Anti-static bags could fill the gaps where the windows are.

Many modern 3 pane windows are already blocking cell phone radio.

"scuppered"

New word I learned today.

