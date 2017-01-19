reply
Also it's shocking that the article's headline seems to imply that the head is in the right here.
In certain circumstances - pending family news perhaps - a student might ask and be permitted to keep their phone on their person. If there's other unexpected family emergencies, contact the school, not the student directly. The expectation of being able to bypass the school isn't a fair one to me.
As an occasional educator, I'm quite fond of the "beacuse I said so and I'm paid to tell you what to do" philosophy of having a little leeway with maintaining authority for a group of 10-30 pupils. Behavior doesn't always improve with age. Certain strategies exist for a reason.
> Ms Poley said: “Ultimately, all students need to be able to come into school feeling supported and safe and be able to concentrate on the next 13 weeks of study and revision.
> “I will take much stronger exclusion action on any further unnecessary ‘social’ fall-outs which impact on school life and ask you to support us by monitoring mobile phone usage at home.
(Edit: I didn't downvote you.)
In college you are 18+, mature enough to make your own decisions, at 11 - 17 most (not all) are unable to do this. Why do you need a phone in school anyway? Why do you need twitter or facebook or candycrush so immediately?
Yes in an emergency they would be useful, but lets be honest many people survived their schooldays with a mobile phone so I am not sure why you feel that a 12year old must have a mobile phone with them at all times.
Finally there is no consensus about whether or not laptops in lectures help or hinder learning.
Looking for a tech solution to a human problem. If a kid in my class was misusing their phone or laptop, I'd just take it away for a period of time. Simple. If they are repeat offenders, I'd throw their screen on the projector. Or read out their chat log :-)
But I'd rather they have internet access than not. Even if it means they use social media.
https://wiki.openrightsgroup.org/wiki/Education_Act_2011
http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2011/21/section/2/enacte...
(We haven't heard much about these laws. I don't think most people on HN, even the privacy conscious people in UK have heard much about them.)
If, as suggested, they're intended for looking at 'sexting' images, then the teacher would be looking at child pornography.
If they delete an image, the evidence is destroyed¹.
"Mr Brown took my phone to look at the pictures I'd sent to <boyfriend>. He's creepy, he stares at me in class" — no thanks!
¹ Ignoring recovery methods
I think aluminum foil wallpaper might be enough. You could probably force the kids to help you line the walls. Anti-static bags could fill the gaps where the windows are.
New word I learned today.
reply