Ask HN: How to get industry feedback on pitched feature for PM role at Uber?

Hello HN! I'm moving in March from Dubai to San Francisco to reunite with my partner who completes her MBA at Stanford. I'm changing industries (energy to consumer tech), company size (corporate to startup) and geography at the same time. I'm old by tech standards: 30. Yet I believe I can re-invent myself. So I resigned last week. My future is a white page. I applied in December to UberEats and Postmates for a role in PM. In order to maximize my chances I prepared a pitch deck advocating for a new feature in about 20 slides. I got rejected by both. I tried getting feedback but no success. I'd like to massively step up my game as I'm sure there is lots of room to improve. I'm aiming to get a product manager role in consumer tech. However it's not clear to me how to best reach the industry experts (i.e. consumer tech PMs), to get them to read the deck and provide me feedback on it. I'll post it on Medium but having few followers it might end up being a total flop. Any suggestion? Thank you HN!