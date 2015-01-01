Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Ultrabook for programming
40 points by drKarl 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 60 comments | favorite
I was considering buying an Ultrabook for a long trip. I don't want to make a big investment, so something like a Surface Pro is too expensive, but I would like to be able to use it both as a tablet and as a desktop while travelling, with a keyboard.

I have found 2 options with similar specs and prices, the Chiwi Hi10 (with variants, Plus, Pro), and the Teclast x98 (with variants Plus, Pro).

Both have a decent 4 core Cherry Trail Z8300 CPU, 4Gb of RAM, 64 Gb of ROM, a decent screen (1080p Hi10 and Retina-level the Teclast). Both dual-boot Android and Windows 10 (and probably you can install Linux on both).

The Hi10 has a dock for a keyboard, and 2 full size USB ports, and is 10.1", while the Teclast has a better battery life, better screen resolution and is 9.7".

They both seem to have specs that in my opinion would be capable for programming. My question is, would they be good enough for programming? Is it possible to install any desktop app on Windows 10 in a tablet, i.e. IntelliJ IDEA? Is it possible to enable WPS (Windows Subsystem for Linux, aka Bash on Ubuntu on Windows) on Windows 10 in a tablet?

Also there is a version of the Hi10, the Hi10 Plus, which is slightly bigger (10.8") has better battery and screen resolution and comes with RemixOS instead of Android. Can you install any Android application on RemixOS?






Considering your goals and price range. I'd recommend shopping the refurb market. Specifically business laptops that are off lease. Bigcorp IT departments tend to cycle their hardware every 3-4 years and flood the market with used cheap/good used laptops. They won't be 'ultrabooks' but they will be cheap, reliable and easy to maintain.

Something like a Dell E6430 would be a good bet.

https://www.dellrefurbished.com/laptops/dell-latitude-e6430-...?

Keep in mind that raw stats/specs aren't everything. I've seen countless people held up by hardware issues that have nothing to do with the speed of the processor.

reply


I second this opinion. There are for example lots of people who are happy with older Lenovo models. Performance wise you don't need to loose that much, since the Intel CPUs are not getting that much faster. Pick up some good model (for example on Lenovo side look at X2x0 or the T4x0 (where x=2,3,4,5,6) models) and swap HDD with some reasonably priced SSD and put in max memory.

reply


I have a budget ultrabook based on Pentium N3700. Despite the name it is also Atom core based and essentially just a tiny bit faster on paper than Z8300. Same 4 Gb memory and HDD instead of flash drive. Windows 10 installed.

It boots up for a long long time. Win10 uses about 2.8Gb in idle state (which is good and bad both). Any significant drive activity locks the system for good - antivirus scan firing up, overloaded browser etc. Battery lifetime, despite having a 6 Watt SoC with integrated video and DDR3 memory, is average - maybe 4-5 hours top, doing nothing. My big old 15" laptop with 45 Watt cpu, geforce video and other older stuff lasted for 3 hours while it was new.

I used Visual Studio on it - it is possible but painful. Building code takes significantly slower, all actions are slow. But it can cope with MSVS, open browser, books, iTunes and some other stuff simultaneously. Development in lightweight editors should be way better.

64Gb of storage for Win10 with IDEs should be just barely enough and I would not recommend that.

If possible you should put inside 128Gb or bigger ssd and more RAM, I plan to do that at some point.

reply


I was playing around with the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) a couple weeks ago. I tried & failed to install two programs on WSL, Elixir & Debootstrap. It's worth mentioning that WSL isn't intended to be 100% Linux compatible.

From the WSL FAQ (https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/commandline/wsl/faq):

Can I run ALL Linux apps in WSL?

No! WSL is a tool aimed at enabling users who need them to run Bash and core Linux command-line tools on Windows.

WSL does not aim to support GUI desktops or applications (e.g. Gnome, KDE, etc.)

Also, even though you will be able to run many popular server applications (e.g. Redis), we do not recommend WSL for server scenarios – Microsoft offers a variety of solutions for running production Ubuntu workloads in Azure, Hyper-V, and Docker.

reply


I recently bought the Xiaomi Mi Air 12.

tl;dr, it's the best ultrabook/notebook I've ever had and run Arch on it.

I was looking for a light notebook also for programming for a really long time and finally got this Chinese model. What can I say, inside it's all Intel (Wifi, BT), Arch works flawlessly, touchpad is a glass trackpad and is for a non-Macbook great, I like the keyboard very much and the 176ppi screen is fantastic. It's also super fast for a passive cooled device (it has a Skylake m3), and I get with Arch and 'powertop --autotune' easily 11 hours surfing, sshing and coding. Only drawback it the 4GB RAM but it still works surprisingly well with the 4GB. And it has two SSD slots and one is even with the fast NVMe protocol. There's also a 13 inch model with 8GB and an i5 but less battery time and slightly heavier.

I got it directly from a Chinese shop for €450 in an xmas sale. I think now it's around €530.

However, it was so hard to find a notebook in this space. I you want a really light but somewhat powerful notebook you look at the Thinkpad X1C which is in some countries priced ok but in many, especially Europe super expensive (as the X260). But the X1 is still a great piece of hardware and as light as the Xiaomi at 14". Then we have the Macbook which is light, powerful but super expensive and runs well with macOS and Windows but people have mixed experiences when running Linux on that device. I looked also at HP (not really bad but also not exciting, the last gen Envy 13 is ok though), Acer have some new light ones but they are expensive and ASUS has the light Zenbook series which is ok but not that cheap.

So considering that this was Xiaomi first gig in the notebook space they did it quite well.

reply


I recently got a new Surface Pro 3 for 450 on Ebay and love it, even runs linux well.

reply


I'd recommend Lenovo laptops. I have a Thinkpad T460s, which is awesome. If you really want the tablet/laptop hybrid, maybe a Thinkpad X1 Yoga, or something from the 'regular' Yoga series will work for you. Yoga-series laptops start at around $500, whereas the premium X1 Yoga starts at something like $1.400 I believe.

Edit: Linux support on Lenovo laptops is pretty good overall, and if you're a Windows person, they ship with that by default. If you're a student, they offer discounts as well, I believe. I got mine from a local seller without an OS and put Linux on it.

reply


if you want ultra-cheap, the lenovo ideapad 100s is a good candidate. i bought it specifically to be taken to places where theft or damage are likely. as a performance benchmark: running visual studio by itself is snappy, but add firefox with a few tabs into the mix and you start to notice the lag. i usually run (without lag) atom, firefox (~10 tabs), 2 ssh sessions, and xampp localhost http server. it's $180 new, and ships with windows 10. terrible linux support, can't enable windows subsystem for linux.

reply


> Linux support on Lenovo laptops is pretty good overall

T series and X series sure. I'm not sure that the same applies to Lenovo's consumer laptops. For example, some of last year's models initially only supported Windows, although a separate Linux BIOS was issued later.[0]

[0] http://www.pcworld.com/article/3139812/laptop-computers/afte...

reply


Seconded. I have a T440S which go for around 300 used. Decently thin and light with 100pct linux support and one of the last "real" lenovo typing friendly keyboards. Note the Yogas, Carbon, etc. all have chicklet keys now.

reply


I saw the Yoga, but I wanted to spend around $250 or less on this. I have 2 laptops and a desktop which are great for programming, but I wouldn't want to risk bringing an expensive laptop to this trip, I want something portable and cheap in case I get robbed or something, with the convenience of a tablet when I just need to read an ebook or browse some webs, and the ability to do more advanced stuff with a keyboard as a desktop, even programming.

reply


What about a second-hand Yoga 2 Pro? This should be in that price range now, roughly.

I've been using this for a couple of years now and was quite happy. It's a good trade-off between performance, weight and size in my opinion. Except some minor inconveniences[1], my Linux/Windows dualboot setup works quite well.

Heads-up: If you consider it's successor, the Yoga 900, make sure you don't get one of the series not supporting Linux (Google is your friend).

[1]: The biggest issue I've faced is inaccuracy of yellow colors on the display; they're dark and pale. Lenovo published a BIOS fix for Windows, but this doesn't work for Linux. However, if you don't plan to do any visual work like photo editing or designing color palettes, you should be fine.

reply


Maybe a Chromebook with Linux? Mine lasts around 9 hours, has a tablet mode, and was about $250-$300. Chromebooks really are the best bang for your buck for a Linux laptop IMO.

reply


I see. Perhaps a tablet (can't recommend any, I've never owned one) with a bluetooth keyboard is a solution?

Myabe you can also find a used Yoga or use two devices; a cheap laptop and a cheap tablet?

I feel like a hybrid laptop/tablet is a bit cumbersome as just an e-reader anyway? Not sure...

reply


It doesn't look like Cherry Trail Z8300 has VT-x (hardware virtualization) -- that's something you might want to consider.

Not a tablet, but I recently bought a factory reconditioned ASUS Zenbook 305CA (8GB, M-5Y71 CPU) for a similar purpose. So far so good. It seemed to me to be at the bottom end of the premium ultrabook market and about half the price of a XPS 13, much cheaper than an X1. Also, Linux support is good.

Windows 10 memory management seems better than Windows 7. You might get away with 4GB for some things but my gut feeling is that 8 would be preferable. My Win 10 desktop is currently sitting at 7.3 GB with Visual Studio and a bunch of Chrome tabs open.

reply


I use similar tablets for development, and I think 4gb of ram is pushing it, if you want to have, for example a heavier web browser and a larger IDE open at the same time.

It is doable though if you are willing to spend some time tuning your device, e.g. set the priority for some tasks lower than they want, so they don't hog the system resources while doing something. http://www.wikihow.com/Change-Process-Priorities-in-Windows-... I ran a 2gb ram, 10", dual core atom for 4ish years by doing this and using a lightweight browser, like opera or ie.

reply


Don't even bother with those Chinese tablets. They are passable for media consumption, but absymal for anything else.

Buy something like a refurbished Dell Latitude series instead. Keyword here is you said "long trip'. When you buy something that made a lot of tradeoffs to achieve that price point, you are going to be frustrated.

reply


I'm considering one for media consumption (Netflix, high-bitrate 1080p video) - do any have good battery life?

reply


How about for app development? I got a small Windows 10 Chinese tablet that I want to use for testing Windows 10 UWP apps but don't want to open it (haven't had time to use it yet) if it wouldn't be worth it.

reply


Consider getting a good used system and budget for a new battery -- battery life on used laptops is a (loaded) coin toss. If you are price conscious you will likely get a better value than from a cheaper new one.

On choosing the model for a portable -- IMO the #1 goal is to get one with physical characteristics that work for you (size, weight, monitor, keyboard, ability to be a tablet, etc.). CPU/Memory/storage is a very distant second. Go to a store and hold many models in your hands. If you work next to other techies, ask to see their travel computer option; ask for advice. This will likely give you a lot of honest info and demos.

Extra 25% of CPU speed will get you little benefit if your ultrabook is not comfortable for you to work on.

reply


I bought a used XPS 13 and put Ubuntu on it - I'm very happy with it. Dell ships it with linux stock, so support is good, and the battery can be replaced.

Might be worth a look?

reply


That's very true, you have to 'connect' to the machine.

reply


Agreed; My favorite mobile option still are 13" notebooks, but that isn't exactly an Utra-book. But I do wonder if I could do with 11", sometimes at least.

reply


Is it a given you'll be wanting to develop whilst unconnected? (with travel that could be likely but it depends on where you're going and how much you'd make the effort to seek out WiFi)

If you are able to be connected, maybe consider going with a physically small but well built machine but with specs inline with your budget and then remote to a development PC (ie at home) that has the kind of ram and specs you need. This will probably not be good for more GUI heavy development but command line stuff would be largely okay. Clearly you mentioned some tools that are GUI heavy, so YMMV, but thought it worth weighing up too

reply


I kind of had the same idea, some time ago, and got an Asus T100 series with Bay Trail, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of flash. So it's one generation behind the devices you're talking about. The keyboard is detachable, so I can use the thing as a tablet.

Battery life is great -- no problem charging it overnight and not worrying about charging during the day.

In my case, I'm not a commercial developer, but I do "scientific programming" using primarily Jupyter/Python. It works comfortably on the little Windows 10 machine, but is noticeably slower.

Perhaps a bigger issue than horsepower for me is the screen size and attachment of the screen to the keyboard. Those things make it hard for me to spend long amounts of time doing really detailed or complicated stuff.

You can always adapt to lower processing power by using simpler tools, but trying to program on a 10" screen may end up being the main issue.

reply


Have you considered getting something like a mobile beamer to get a bigger screen? Particularly if the ultra-book is already HD capable.

Yes, it would require a "free" wall, but maybe that's OK. A bigger problem might be power consumption. So overall likely not very viable, but maybe someone has some experience with this?

reply


2GB of RAM is barely enough for browsing, let alone for comfortable programming. 16GB should be the ideal minimum, 8Gb the absolute.

reply


Browsing is the one thing that seems fine. How does the lack of memory manifest itself? It may be due to my particular activities, but for more than two decades I've been aware of what is considered the minimum RAM for a developer system at any given time, and have gotten away with 1/2 to 1/4 of that amount, typically due to starting out with a cheaper system and then keeping it for a long time.

Using a cheaper system, if possible, is my "protection plan." I like to stay within what I could afford to replace out-of-pocket if something happens like the device gets stolen or I crash my bike.

But your point is well taken, and a developer should consider the typical system for their own preferred environment, which is likely to be more sophisticated than mine.

reply


I am currently using a retina Macbook Pro 2015, but I am getting to the point of needing something with stronger specs and more configurability.

Here's what I think I'll, and let me know if you think that would work for you, I am thinking of buying a slightly used lenovo X1 Carbon. So it would cost less, but has great battery life and very decent specs, specially for such a small footprint. I'll then install linux (probably Ubuntu) and run that as a dev machine.

reply


I ended up buying a used Lenovo x250 off ebay for a code training program that required Mac but made case by case exceptions for Linux users.

It runs pretty well with Ubuntu out of the box. I got some additional power savings with installing TLP and etc for Thinkpads.

reply


Xiaomi Notebook Air 12.5 is a good ultrabook, it has a good build quality and Linux support https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9xqJK2Hlb3U

reply


It is very hard to get hold of one in west for anything close to the original price.

reply


Since price is an issue, I'd consider a second hand or refurbished Asus UX ultrabook. They are light, well constructed (aluminium unibody if i'm not mistaken), have a high dpi displays and SSD comes standard. Linux support is supposedly very good out of the box.

If you are planning to run IntelliJ (or other JetBrains IDE's for that matter) I'd go for at least 8GB or memory though.

I wouldn't recommend running Android or other mobile oriented OS's for development, getting the tools up and running will be a pain.

reply


I'd recommend against the Teclast and Chuwi hardware. They're cheap and they look like it works well (and spec wise it isn't too bad), but the user experience isn't the best. If I recall correctly their touchpad experience is pretty lacking (I think Chuwi one lacks the pressure sensitivity). While they are Cherry Trail Z8300 Atom CPUs, they're mostly for lightweight usage, like web browsing and youtube max. Also they should be using a brand of eMMC for storage which doesn't have the best I/O rate.

It's nice as a gimmick, but not a great one for development. If you're on a budget, I've seen fairly cheap but great second-hand hardware on ebay or craigslist. Maybe check those out. A few years ago I bought a Thinkpad X240 for around 200 dollars, it was an i5 with 8 GB RAM and I bought my own SSD to put in it. That laptop has been fairly solid for me especially with the expanded battery pack I purchased.

reply


I would never go for less than 8gigs of RAM for a dev machine. My current machine sports 8GB and it's often frustrating.

reply


What languages do you program in and what toolsets do you use?

reply


Don't go for Cherry Trail devices https://bugzilla.kernel.org/show_bug.cgi?id=155241

While waiting for that to be fixed I got one for double the price, but 2x-4x the specs.

reply


If I may ask What did You end up buying?

reply


If you are a power multi-tasker (20+ browser tabs at any given time) running IntelliJ with a couple of electron apps (Slack, Spotify), it will slow down your system with constant disk-thrashing on a 8 GB machine even with an SSD. I use a Macbook Pro 2015 (8GB RAM/128 GB SSD) and I cannot run a fully featured IDE anymore. No more WebStorm or RubyMine. Vim is the only way to go!

You're a little bit in luck as Windows machines are considerably cheaper. Go for at least an i5/16GB/256GB SSD.

reply


> I use a Macbook Pro 2015 (8GB RAM/128 GB SSD) and I cannot run a fully featured IDE anymore. No more WebStorm or RubyMine. Vim is the only way to go!

I use an identical i5 model with Android Studio (think IntelliJ with more resource usage), an Android emulator/VM, a Gradle daemon taking up 2-3GBs for builds, Safari with umpteen tabs, Slack, Outlook and Spotify open and don't have issues with disk thrashing (or at least, none I can tell based on usage and the Activity Monitor memory pressure).

I don't know how you're forced to use Vim.

I've noticed that OSX will do what I'd like any modern OS to do and use the majority of my ram with a few things running things running. But adding more of a workload when it's using nearly 8GB doesn't instantly make it "run out of memory", more paging occurs but not nearly enough to cause disk thrashing (or be easily perceptible)

reply


I use a Macbook Pro 2015 (8GB RAM/128 GB SSD) and I cannot run a fully featured IDE anymore.

I use a 2010 MBA with 4GB of RAM and run WebStorm or PyCharm just fine.

reply


I use Vim on the command line, but for Java programming I also like to use the features of an IDE like IntelliJ (or at least Eclipse). I always use Vim plugins for those (Vrapper for Eclipse or Idea-Vim for Idea).

reply


To contrast, I'm on a 4+ yr old MBA with 8GB RAM and the 120GB SSD and I run IntelliJ IDEA, Safari with dozens of tabs, iTunes, and usually one other text editor (VS Code or ST3) without any compromises.

I'm not sure what's happening with your system, but maybe it's not happening properly.

reply


20+ browser tabs at any given time

Are you browsing with Chrome?

reply


The linux support for these cherrytrail atom tablets is usually terrible. You will probably have issues with touch screen, webcam, sound drivers and power management. I tried a lot of these when trying to find a baytrail/cherrytrail tablet to run linux for a project and most of them were terrible with linux.

reply


I was considering Asus Zenbook 3. Very light, very powerful. Reasonably priced. 12.5"

It's basically a MacBook but stronger and with decent file and window managers and pc keyboard.

reply


Doesn't fold out as a tablet, but my dell XPS 13 is epic. I did swap out the WiFi card, but only because I run Linux, and the broadcom one had crappy driver support.

reply


Dell is releasing a version of the XPS 13 that converts to a tablet. Although I doubt it will classify as cheap

reply


Also only with Core M processors I think

reply


You mention IntelliJ IDEA and Win10, so I'm guessing you want a Windows based Java dev env. 4Gb RAM won't be enough for that. I use a 4 year old Samsung Ultrabook: i5, 6Gb RAM, 500Gb disk, Win8. I'm building a cloud system with Angular GUI, RethinkDB and Python/C++ servers using Visual C++ and PyCharm. I can't run all that at once. Chrome, especially running dev tools, and PyCharm are real memory hogs. I'd love to switch to a Surface Pro with 16Gb RAM, but it's too expensive. My view: 8Gb RAM minimum for a dev env.

reply


Thanks, that's the kind of feedback I need. For developing while not travelling I currently use a Macbook Pro 2015 with 16Gb of RAM and I'm happy with it, and I've previously used Windows or Linux desktops and laptops, so I'm OS agnostic, I can be productive with any OS (on Windows I'd just install cygwin with console2, or cmder, or lately Babun which is a preconfigured cygwin with a package manager).

I remember the time years ago when I was programming with 1Gb of RAM (that was the normal for computers at the time) and it was a painful experience with Eclipse and other tools. As computers evolved with Moore's Law, 2Gb was a better experience and I think 4Gb was fine at the time. Then 8Gb should definitely be good and 16Gb is plenty even to run VMs.

Thinking that it would not be for a full time developing environment, just to be able to do some work while travelling in a long trip where I don't want to bring an expensive laptop like a Macbook Pro, I thought 4Gb might be enough, so your feedback is really appreciated.

reply


Also worth noting the Z8300 is an Atom device. Here's a comparison of the processor in these devices vs. what I believe to be the lowest-end processor from a 2015 MBP: http://cpuboss.com/cpus/Intel-Core-i5-5257U-vs-Intel-Atom-x5...

reply


What sort of software are you planning to write? e.g. apps, webdev, games, command-line utils, etc.

In what language?

Do you need to be able to code while offline?

An iPad with the keyboard case could work, particularly if you'll always be online. You can just use it as a dumb terminal to ssh into a more powerful remote server.

Another idea is the old MacBook Air 11". It doesn't meet your requirement of being a tablet but it's just as portable and would give you a lot more grunt. You can probably get a refurb or used one fairly cheap. 8GB RAM, SSD, good battery life...

reply


I fully agree. A phablet, a bluetooth keyboard and a cloud hosting (I use scaleway) is enough for many kind of development (web, command line, ...). I am switching from emacs to vi mainly because of this setup.

reply


I have a Dell Venue Pro 11 with it's keyboard dock, that I got for around $250 in total used on eBay. It's pretty good. It was a bit sluggish on Windows 10, but I run Elementary OS on it and it's been smooth sailing.

reply


I've got a Dell XPS 12 and can only recommend getting an Ultrabook like this one.

Yeah it is expensive and yeah it definitely had its quirks in the beginning. However performance is crazy, I'll get easily 6hrs+ battery life on programming workload (in energy saving mode of course).

I have no experience with passively cooled Core M processors or the cheapo tablets you are currently considering, but having a full Intel CPU inside this horse is definitely noticeable.

If you have any questions, I'll be happy to answer

reply


On a extreme budget a Chromebook with crouton running Ubuntu has served me well. I use it mostly as a thin client for the server in my basement.

reply


I second that!

Furthermore, the latest chromebooks from Asus and Samsung are a bit more expensive but have a touch screen and impressive battery life (15-25 hours)

reply


Me too. Delighted with my Acer 14" screen with aluminium body and all day battery, plus the sound only works through HDMI so no YouTube time wasting. 250 quid - bargain.

reply


I'd suggest looking at the Asus Zenbook flip for a budget between $700-900. It has options for a 4k screen and i5 or i7. It plays in the same league as the HP Spectre 360 and Surface book but is cheaper.

Another option is the brand new Chromebook pros by Asus and Samsung at $499-$550 powered by the Skylake i3. These are higher quality Chromebooks than previously. The Samsung has a nice IPS 2400x1600 resolution. They are Chromebooks though.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: