Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Most used words in programming languages (anvaka.github.io)
14 points by Walkman 40 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





This is really nifty, unfortunately it includes comments and so with thousands of files all including copyright notices, 'the' is the 3rd most popular word in c++ files.

reply


Looking at Scala, the difference between val and var is huge, with val being at 2nd, and var at 38.

reply


Pretty cool! Some unexpected results, or at least not what I guessed. "summary" as the top for C#, "SELECT" all the way down at #43 for SQL, "err" as the top for Go (I'm sure that will spawn some pleasant discussion).

reply


I think it speaks a lot towards the ferocity and forced completeness of Go's error handling that err is the most used word.

reply


This would improve a lot if they filtered out comments.

reply


Really? I think it's interesting to see "TODO" feature quite prominently in Python, for example :)

reply


This might just be my Python upbringing, but... am I the only one to be troubled by Go's single-letter words? I've always found Go code very hard to read because it isn't self-descriptive at all.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: