Most used words in programming languages
(
anvaka.github.io
)
14 points
by
Walkman
40 minutes ago
|
|
past
|
web
|
7 comments
|
imron
1 minute ago
This is really nifty, unfortunately it includes comments and so with thousands of files all including copyright notices, 'the' is the 3rd most popular word in c++ files.
enitihas
3 minutes ago
Looking at Scala, the difference between val and var is huge, with val being at 2nd, and var at 38.
cven714
3 minutes ago
Pretty cool! Some unexpected results, or at least not what I guessed. "summary" as the top for C#, "SELECT" all the way down at #43 for SQL, "err" as the top for Go (I'm sure that will spawn some pleasant discussion).
donatj
3 minutes ago
I think it speaks a lot towards the ferocity and forced completeness of Go's error handling that err is the most used word.
mpjme
7 minutes ago
This would improve a lot if they filtered out comments.
chriswarbo
3 minutes ago
Really? I think it's interesting to see "TODO" feature quite prominently in Python, for example :)
kosma
9 minutes ago
This might just be my Python upbringing, but... am I the only one to be troubled by Go's single-letter words? I've always found Go code very hard to read because it isn't self-descriptive at all.
