|
|Ask HN: Why does HN value web links and comments points equally ?
|
1 point by rloc 17 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Sorry if this is a naive question.
I was wondering why a web link post could get a HN user 100s's of points when all he/she did was copy/pasting a URL to the work of another author.
On the other hand, a comment, which requires more thinking and writing efforts, runs on the same upvote system with the same points weight.
In addition, I assume a url post will often be upvoted by commenters in hope their comment will get more visibility.
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact