Ask HN: Why does HN value web links and comments points equally ?
1 point by rloc 17 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
Sorry if this is a naive question.

I was wondering why a web link post could get a HN user 100s's of points when all he/she did was copy/pasting a URL to the work of another author.

On the other hand, a comment, which requires more thinking and writing efforts, runs on the same upvote system with the same points weight.

In addition, I assume a url post will often be upvoted by commenters in hope their comment will get more visibility.






