Athelas (YC S16) hiring hardware hackers and fullstacks for blood diagnostics
Athelas (http://athelas.com) is a low-cost blood diagnostic device that is already shipping.

We're looking for hardware hackers (microcontrollers, firmware, imaging, optics, product design experience), and fullstack developers.

Stack: Python, C, Javascript, frontend; but above all, a good hacking sense.

You'll get to work on interfaces and technology that have helped doctors identify Leukemia, Infections, and Inflammations early. We're aiming to make preventative healthcare a reality.

We're venture backed by a top firm and growing quick.

Shoot projects/backgrounds to tanay [at] getathelas.com

Looking forward to chatting!




