Ask HN: Leaving my job to boostrap my projects. Advice?
10 points by welpwelp 31 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite
Hello HN! I've decided to quit my job to boostrap my projects à la IndieHackers. I don't want to raise money and I only have a few $k. My plan is to build everything myself, using a stack such as Python/Django + HTML/CSS/JavaScript + eventually iOS, and the initial goal after validating my MVPs is to become "ramen profitable."

Levels has been greatly inspiring to me and I've read most of his blog and work about NomadList. https://twitter.com/levelsio

I'm going to go with the flow and figure out and learn things as I go, so my question is whether there are any advice you can think of (release on Tuesday?) that could possibly save me time, money, and mistakes.

Let me know if knowing what the projects are about, but they're basically simple services with niche userbases (e.g: Squarespace for photographers and Slack for gyms)

Thank you HN!






I believe superniche is good.

If you dont hate your job, I would suggest you to stay in your job until you validate your idea. It allows you to keep earning money while you are not actually building anything (validate an idea is not a fulltime job). And also it helps to keep you in the right mental state that your first idea most certainly isnt the right idea.

If you quit your job with an idea in mind and the plan of validating it then executing, it will be much harder to change or even discard this idea ("this idea is why I quit my job afterall!").

Validate your idea (with or without a MVP) before quitting your job. That's my two cents

You move a mountain one stone at a time. I strongly recommend that you find a way to create structure for yourself and make (meaningful) bit of progress coding daily. Set goals and deadlines early and measure yourself against them. You're on the clock (limited cash to burn through) so it's important that you avoid rabbit hole ideas and "fail quickly". Good luck and send HN your work for us to test out and provide feedback.

My advice is to not build Slack for Gyms, build XXX for everyone and go to market with an early niche that finds your software useful. Why limit yourself? Only other advice is to find clients that both have money and have an obvious problem. Don't try to sell to visible companies that you interact with all the time like a little restaurant. They don't have the income to support you. That military contractor that insecure, out of date site that looks embarrassing they are your target market. They don't bat at eye at a $10k invoice if it helps them make more income.

> and the initial goal after validating my MVPs

Validate before building an MVP.

See: https://steveblank.files.wordpress.com/2009/09/customer-deve... -- company building happens at the end, not at the start.

His book: https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/0989200507

Unless you want to take time off regardless and have plenty of money to burn through, I'd save leaving your job until you are already making money with one of your projects. You can get pretty damn far just working on projects in your spare time.

