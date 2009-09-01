|
|Ask HN: Leaving my job to boostrap my projects. Advice?
|
10 points by welpwelp 31 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite
|Hello HN! I've decided to quit my job to boostrap my projects à la IndieHackers. I don't want to raise money and I only have a few $k. My plan is to build everything myself, using a stack such as Python/Django + HTML/CSS/JavaScript + eventually iOS, and the initial goal after validating my MVPs is to become "ramen profitable."
Levels has been greatly inspiring to me and I've read most of his blog and work about NomadList. https://twitter.com/levelsio
I'm going to go with the flow and figure out and learn things as I go, so my question is whether there are any advice you can think of (release on Tuesday?) that could possibly save me time, money, and mistakes.
Let me know if knowing what the projects are about, but they're basically simple services with niche userbases (e.g: Squarespace for photographers and Slack for gyms)
Thank you HN!
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
If you dont hate your job, I would suggest you to stay in your job until you validate your idea. It allows you to keep earning money while you are not actually building anything (validate an idea is not a fulltime job). And also it helps to keep you in the right mental state that your first idea most certainly isnt the right idea.
If you quit your job with an idea in mind and the plan of validating it then executing, it will be much harder to change or even discard this idea ("this idea is why I quit my job afterall!").
Validate your idea (with or without a MVP) before quitting your job. That's my two cents
reply