This Industry is F*cked (jessfraz.com)
52 points by Jaruzel 57 minutes ago | 14 comments





I think you could easily retitle this as "Men are fucked", or probably closer to the point: "Boys are fucked". It's a male dominated, youth-oriented industry, and all of the sexism and harassment that a woman will encounter is an outgrowth of that.

This isn't to excuse the behaviour, but merely to ask if there are any examples of young-male oriented industries that have better behaviour?

The harassment is not due to being a male/youth dominated industry, but a large one and by definition incredibly well connected. It's easy for a very small percentage of idiots to make a very large noise.

We need to be finding these people and getting them out of our industry on a permanent basis. They can go work on a landfill as far as I'm concerned.

This is irrelevant to the industry. And I feel offended by attacking the industry. Banking, retail, fashion, you will get such comments everywhere. A lot of men are jerks indeed but this is a social problem, not an industry one.

This industry is so young and naive. Also arrogant for thinking it's the only industry with a problem.

All industries are f*cked.

It's the human condition.

You could add [2015] to the title

I think she means this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qlLUf7KtAw

Why would you fap to that?

Truly f*cked.

No, blog author. A few people are fucked up. Not an industry.

hashtag not all industry!!

I think what you're not getting from this comment is that it's not "a few", but it's "many enough to make this person's life considerably worse".

And that this behavior is partially enabled, because there is a culture that, while not openly condoning it, lets this behavior go on in it's underground.

That means very much the "an industry".

I don't really get why ^this^ is being downvoted. It most definitely is NOT the industry by itself. It's humans in general.

Did you just yell #NotAllMen?

A woman does what women always do – seeking attention and throwing tantrums without any logical thought put into it.

I feel sick and tired of things without any essence being upvoted on this site.

Lastly, if you _really_ feel that this industry is "fucked" then GTFO and do something else. We won't miss you.

You sound hot, wanna hook up? xxxx

If people like you are the problem, then why should the people you are wronging leave, instead of you ?

