Microsoft Azure in Plain English
(
expeditedssl.com
)
15 points
by
handpickednames
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
klausjensen
7 minutes ago
This. This is absolutely brilliant. I have worked with Azure for years, and mostly love it - but I learned about a few services, that I never knew what were.
Great work, ExpeditedSSL
reply
yread
8 minutes ago
It seems that Azure naming is a lot better than Amazon, perhaps so much so that this guide is not even needed
reply
reply