Show HN: Explore Ancient Rome in Virtual Reality (unimersiv.com)
1 point by b_uni 12 minutes ago





Hello,

We just shared the Rome VR experience on the Unimersiv app, available on the Samsung Gear VR and Oculus Rift.

The Rome VR experience will let you explore the most famous monuments of Ancient Rome as they were centuries ago.

Here is a 360° render of the experience: https://kuula.co/post/7ftG2

Let me know what you think!

Baptiste

