The Many, the Humble, the Ubuntu Users (fossforce.com)
22 points by type0 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





Long time ubuntu user here , I 'd change the wallpaper and install some basic software and that's it . I'd use and installation for ~2 years

Have to agree with this; I recently went on a big distro downloading binge, as I was sure I was missing out on something that was more modern, shinier, and had sexy features I didn't know I needed 'till I tried them.

I ended up deleting the lot. For me, Ubuntu just works, and has the features I like, is well supported, and has a strong community.

I satisfied myself with a new theme and desktop background. Then again, I also drive a Camry :)

I've been using KDE neon which actually works very well. The core of it is LTS Ubuntu (currently 16.04), but the Plasma DE gets updates pretty much every day and KDE apps get updated about once a week. Except for one time when my proprietary nvidia driver stopped working after a big update to the DE (now I use the nouveau driver), it has been pretty much flawless in terms of stability.

In some ways Ubuntu has kinda lost it's course with the whole Unity unification. Fedora 25 spins are now much nicer use if you don't mind upgrading every year and if you want LTS type of system Ubuntu still rocks, although I find it much less stable than it used to be.

I have to agree, Fedora 25 is very nice now.

I also like, where they are going in long term - see Owen Taylor's "Reworking the desktop distribution" talk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNLPkMDf9LI

How well is KDE supported in Fedora?

> Like Ubuntu, it just needs to do its job extremely well and with little fuss.

Come on now, if it was a quiet open source project, I'd agree. But it's funded by a multi-millionaire and pours a lot of gas on the fire you wouldn't see otherwise. Ubuntu is self sustaining now from its corporate support contracts, but it got where it is in the typical startup fashion of burning investor money and shows up in news quite often for a Linux distro, not just doing a job without fuss.

