I ended up deleting the lot. For me, Ubuntu just works, and has the features I like, is well supported, and has a strong community.
I satisfied myself with a new theme and desktop background. Then again, I also drive a Camry :)
I also like, where they are going in long term - see Owen Taylor's "Reworking the desktop distribution" talk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNLPkMDf9LI
Come on now, if it was a quiet open source project, I'd agree. But it's funded by a multi-millionaire and pours a lot of gas on the fire you wouldn't see otherwise. Ubuntu is self sustaining now from its corporate support contracts, but it got where it is in the typical startup fashion of burning investor money and shows up in news quite often for a Linux distro, not just doing a job without fuss.
