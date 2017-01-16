Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Columbus and the shape of the Earth, a “Holywood” story (mappingignorance.org)
The article made me think of a recent book "The Invention of Science" almost immediately - turns out the book is mentioned as one of the references - which is well worth reading if you found the article interesting. It discussed the story of the Earth in a lot more detail.

It is fascinating to read how amazing conclusions people inferred by following perfectly sensible reasoning from basic assumptions they believed. It makes you think about the perfectly sensible reasoning we are using today and what our current ideas will seem completely silly in a few hundreds years!

